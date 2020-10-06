BRISTOL — The cliché is every team wants to be playing its best at tournament time.
Dobyns-Bennett proved the cliché true Tuesday night with a 3-0 win (25-22, 28-26, 25-18) over Science Hill in the semifinals of the District 1-AAA volleyball tournament at Viking Hall.
The Lady Indians (16-6) will play top-seeded Daniel Boone (16-5) Wednesday in the winners’ bracket final at 5:30 p.m. at Viking Hall. Boone won Tuesday’s other semifinal contest on Tuesday with a 3-0 victory (25-15, 25-13, 25-13) over Tennessee High (11-14).
Science Hill and Tennessee High will play in an elimination match Wednesday at Tennessee High at 7 p.m.
ROLLING ALONG
Building off a strong performance from Monday night’s opening round, third-seeded Dobyns-Bennett used another strong all-around game to take the sweep of the Lady Hilltoppers on Tuesday.
Senior Zoie Larkins continued to dominate all over the floor with 11 kills and 17 digs for the Lady Indians.
The Tribe also got a strong performance from senior Meg Maynor, who finished with nine kills and nine digs.
“We had every connection on tonight,” Maynor said. “We were hitting down and we were hitting our spots and it paid off in three, which is great.
“This is a great win for us. Coming out and beating Science Hill, our biggest rival, in three is a really big momentum push for what we need (Wednesday).”
Maynor said having Larkins’ leadership on the floor is a strong spark for the team.
“She played amazing,” Maynor said of Larkins. “She’s our heart. And she leads us pretty much like none of us can.”
Inari Phillips had six kills and four blocks for Dobyns-Bennett, while Whitley added six kills.
Jessie Odle added 22 assists for the Tribe, while Dakota Vaiese added eight assists. Rachel Falin led the defensive effort with 19 digs, while Hannah Day finished with 15 digs.
Dobyns-Bennett coach Patricia Dygert said she feels like her team is playing its best volleyball and hopes that continues throughout the postseason.
“They’re ready to play,” Dygert said. “They’re ready to go and they’re ready to play. I think they’re ready to play their best volleyball. They know what needs to be done and they know that you can’t let up. It’s time to go.”
For Science Hill, the loss — the second one this season to Dobyns-Bennett — was disappointing.
“They came at us pretty hard,” Science Hill coach Laura Cook said. “We had a lot of unforced errors. We’ve got to clean that up. We’ve got to get in our game. We’ve got to get in our offense and just settle down and play.”
Sara Whynot led Science Hill’s attack with 10 kills and 13 digs, while Loren Grindstaff added seven kills and four blocks.
The Lady Hilltoppers got 12 assists from Alyssa Neal, while Kinley Norris added 11.
Jesse Franks got 14 digs for Science Hill. Kinley Norris finished with 11 digs and Lexi Kalogeros recorded 10.
LADY TRAILBLAZERS SWEEP
Daniel Boone had a balanced front-line attack led by Riley Brinn with 10 kills and 11 digs, while Dannah Persinger added nine kills and four blocks.
Riley Brandon finished with eight kills and Rylee Wines had seven.
McKenna Dietz had 36 assists and 11 digs for the Lady Trailblazers, while Emma Green finished with 10 digs.
Tennessee High got seven kills apiece from Marley Johns and Jamayia Honaker.
Madison Curtin had 17 assists for the Lady Vikings, while Grayson Phipps had 25 digs.