BLUFF CITY — Missing head coach Scott Whaley didn’t seem to bother the Science Hill girls basketball team in the opening game of the seventh Food City Thanksgiving Classic on Monday inside the Dyer Dome.
The Lady Hilltoppers, behind a balanced offensive effort, handled Hampton 89-52.
Colleen Coughlin and Nae Marion each netted 17 points for the victors while Lexi Green and Kathryne Patton both finished with 14.
“We started off sloppy, but I thought we finished as a better team today,” said acting Science Hill coach Gabby Lyon. “As far as having Nae back on the court, we really missed that against Jefferson County. It was awesome to see her come out and do her thing.
“Colleen’s leadership is what we needed, running the ball team — and I thought she did an awesome job tonight.”
Whaley was out due an undisclosed reason and Lyon was filling in.
Science Hill forced 30 turnovers and shot 50.7% from the field. Hampton netted 37% of its shots as Madison McClain led the way with 11. Macy Henry and Taylor Berry also posted double-digits, each finishing with 10.
“At halftime, our biggest thing coming out was focusing on defense,” Lyon said. “We wanted to focus on defense not only now, but down the road in February when you’re playing those big teams. I thought we did an awesome job working on that today.”
Greeneville 83, Unaka 46
In their first meeting since 1985, the Lady Devils rolled over Unaka thanks to a deep bench and a balanced offense.
Tambryn Ellenburg led the way for Greeneville with 16 points, netting four shots from beyond the arc. Four others scored in double digits for the high-powered Greeneville attack as Delana DeBusk (13), Anna Shaw (12), Lauren Bailey (11) and Dalania Martin (10) all had solid nights.
Unaka’s Lyndie Ramsey led all scorers as she scored 23. Mailey Guy reached double figures as well, finishing with 11.
South Greene 48, Cloudland 37
The defense shined for the Lady Rebels, holding Cloudland to just two points in the opening period.
The Lady Highlanders did come all the way back to lead briefly in the final period before South Greene’s Addison Williams took over in the closing minutes.
Williams finished her night with a game-high 20 points. Emma Cutshall followed with 13 points.
Cloudland didn’t have any scorers reach double digits, but Katie Baldwin netted seven to lead the way.
Sullivan East 56, North Greene 55, OT
Trailing by one point in overtime, Sullivan East inbounded the ball and drew a foul 93 feet from its own basket and had its best player going to the charity stripe.
Jenna Hare quietly sunk a pair of free throws with 5.2 seconds remaining that gave East the lead. On the ensuing inbound attempt by North Greene, a pass was thrown behind one of the players and rolled out of bounds with only eight-tenths of a second left.
East inbounded the ball and the clock expired.
The Lady Patriots trailed for most of the game, getting off to a horrible start, but chipped away in the second half.
Hare finished with 24 points while Riley Nelson netted 20.
For the Lady Huskies, Shelby Davenport scored a game-high 25 and Zoe Sanders netted 11. Emily Britton hit for 10.