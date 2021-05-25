MURFREESBORO — Science Hill slayed the Dragons to reach the state championship in the girls Class AAA Large Schools tennis championship.
The Lady ’Toppers won 4-1 in a matchup over Collierville on Tuesday afternoon. The Science Hill boys lost 4-2 in a matchup of the same two schools.
GIRLS MATCH
Science Hill’s Leah McBride and Armita Kordamiri pulled out a pair of three-set victories to propel the Lady ’Toppers to a state championship matchup against Franklin, a 4-0 winner in its semifinal against Cookeville.
Kordamiri won her first set 6-3, but fell 6-2 in the second set. She controlled the third set for a 6-1 victory. McBride did the same to clinch the match. She lost the first set 6-3, but battled back to win the second 6-2 and then won by a 6-1 score in the third.
McBride, a left-hander, was particularly strong with the forehand in the return game.
“Honestly, you do what you can to win the match. Three sets is difficult on your body, but you got to do what you’ve got to do,” she said. “My game had a lot of things going on today, but my forehand helped me get some points started and where I needed to get. It definitely became a mental game, but once you have that mentality, you just got out there and get it done.”
The middle of the lineup scored early as Josi Reid at No. 3 and Lexi Bryant at No. 4 gave the Lady ’Toppers a 2-0 team lead. Reid overpowered Collierville’s Kyra Goestch in a 6-0, 6-1 victory, while Bryant blanked Lindsay Cox, 6-0, 6-0.
The Lady Dragons fired back with No. 1 player Marguax Britt taking a 6-1, 6-1 win over Allie Knox. Still, Collierville couldn’t match Science Hill’s depth.
“We didn’t want to go to doubles. They have strong players and I’m sure they would have had a couple of good doubles teams,” Lady ’Toppers coach Erin Williams said. “Our girls did what they needed to do to get points and showed some resiliency to pull it out.
“I’m so proud of these girls. They’ve worked hard after missing out and not having a season. It makes it extra special.”
BOYS’ MATCH
Science Hill’s No. 1 player Griffen Nickels fell behind early, but gutted out a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 win over Collierville’s AJ Arul. The Hilltoppers also got a win at No. 5 singles, where Jackson Temple took a 6-4, 6-1 win over the Dragons’ Logan Purser.
With the heat to their liking, the Dragons won a pair of 6-2, 6-2 matches at No. 2 and No. 4 against Science Hill’s Om Patel and Arshaam Kordamiri. The match of the day was at No. 3 singles as the Hilltoppers Daniel Haddadin lost a heartbreaking match to Collierville’s Aneesha Achanta, who prevailed 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (3).
The Dragons’ closed it out with an 8-1 win by their No. 2 doubles team.
Science Hill coach Kelly Lane pointed out it was still a memorable year for the boys program.
“I’m incredibly proud of these boys. It’s two years in a row we got the whole team down here and that’s not a given,” Lane said. “You can’t take it for granted. We’re different than some other sports where only four teams make it to our state tournament. To be one of the final four standing, it’s a great accomplishment.
“There were a lot of close matches, competitive tennis, and we were literally two points away from winning another singles match. We asked them to give us everything they had. That’s what they did and gave it their best shot.”