Science Hill pitcher Sejal Neas stands ahead of the pack in multiple ways.
The 6-foot right-hander, who threw 170 strikeouts as a sophomore, is seen as the dominant player in the Big Seven Conference entering her senior season. Neas, who has signed with Appalachian State, also had 10 home runs and 45 RBIs at the plate as a sophomore.
With her coming back in a big way after COVID-19 shut down her junior season, the Lady ’Toppers are the unanimous choice of Big Seven coaches to win the league title.
Science Hill also has a pair of talented junior right-handers Bree Presnell and Zoey Cooper as their No. 2 and No. 3 pitchers. Leading hitters besides Neas include junior center fielder Abigail Taylor, junior third baseman Gannon Glaspie, junior catcher Jayden Salts, freshman outfielder Beth Pridemore and Presnell, a shortstop when not in the circle.
“I like our first nine as good as anybody I’ve had here,” Science Hill coach Jerry Higgins said. “We just have to stay healthy because replacements are thin, although we have some good young players. With Sejal on the mound, we should have an advantage against anyone we face.”
Daniel Boone
Coach Jeremy Jenkins likes the depth with players from the community’s Little League World Series team now entering high school.
Top pitchers: Dannah Persinger (Sr.), Maggie Hillman (Jr.), Susie Chatman (Jr.), Kaleigh Quesenberry (So.), Kyleigh Bacon (Fr.).
Top hitters: Maci Masters (IF, So.), Emma Robinette (IF, Sr.), Camryn Sarvis (IF, Jr.) and Brylee Mesusan (OF, Jr.).
Coach Jeremy Jenkins: “Our philosophy has always been to win with pitching and defense. This team is one of the deepest I have had and several players will contribute throughout the year. Our league will be tough top to bottom so every game will be a test. We have to hit with runners on and I really like our team speed. Our biggest concern is experience as several players missed out on valuable playing time last year.”
David Crockett
The Lady Pioneers should score a lot of runs with plenty of power at the plate.
Top pitchers: Kennedy Broyles (Jr.), Matty McKee (Sr.), Terra Fowler (Jr.).
Top hitters: Alyssa Suits (Sr.), Riley Hope (Sr.), Mackenzie Baldwin (Sr.), Ashlyn Dulaney (Jr.).
Coach Carla Weems: “We hope to set some team offensive school records this year and finish in the top three of the conference. We expect to play hard, play fundamental softball and put pressure on other teams. We expect to have a great year with good upperclassmen.”
Dobyns-Bennett
It’s a young Lady Indians squad with 11 freshmen among the 24 players.
Pitchers: Julianne Tipton (RH, Fr.), Hannah Frye (RH, Fr.), Sophie Dean (RH, Fr.), Maggie Seymour (RH, Jr.)
Top hitters: Makaila Collier (3B, Sr.), Chloe Duncan (OF, Sr.), Kierstyn Judd (C, Sr.), Emma Allgood, (2B, Jr.)
Coach Andy Hubbard: “We’re young, but we’re going to get better. We’re deep throughout our lineup. We’ve got as much competition as we’ve ever had.”
Tennessee High
The Lady Vikings are playing for a bigger reason than wins or championships.
Pitchers: Rylee Fields (So.), Ashley Worley (So.), McKenzie Orfield (Jr.), Nikki Duncan (Jr.) and Brooke Thomsen (Jr.)
Top hitters: McKenzie Orflield (3B, Jr.), Tori Ryan (OF, Sr.), Keegan Myers (SS/2B, Sr.), Grayson Phipps (C, Sr.)
Coach Jennifer Testa: “I think we have a well-balanced lineup offensively with a lot of big bats back. We have a solid and experienced defense which will be needed to help our pitching work through some growing pains. We will have a mix of young talent and experience on the field at all times. Our senior leadership will be much needed to get us through the gauntlet at the start of the season.
“Overall, this team works extremely hard, is fun to be around and is driven to play for a ‘bigger’ purpose this season — Gabby Kennedy, our senior outfielder who was tragically taken from us in the fall.”
Volunteer
Veteran skipper Jackie Strickler can always be counted on to get the most out of the Lady Falcons.
Top Pitchers: Emily Wyatt (RH, So.), Kadence Bryant (RH, Jr.).
Top Hitters: Aliyah Crawley (Sr.), Audrey Evans (Jr.), Kendra Huff (Fr.)
Coach Jackie Strickler: “We are very young with only two players with varsity experience. Our goal is to be competitive every game. They are hard-working and a joy to coach.”
Cherokee
The Lady Chiefs hope their young talent will be able to match up with more experienced teams.
Top Pitchers: Sam Tilson (RH, Jr.), Madi Jones (RH, Fr.)
Top Hitters: Audrey Mowell (2B, Sr.), Hannah Bates (C/SS, So.), Sam Tilson (1B, Jr.)
Coach Kristen Richards: “We have a very young, but talented team. If we can keep everyone healthy, we should be very competitive in our conference. Our goal is to win over half of our conference games this season.”