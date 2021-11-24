BLUFF CITY — A big lead didn’t last long for the Science Hill girls basketball team in Wednesday’s game against South Greene in the seventh annual Food City Thanksgiving Classic at the Dyer Dome.
The Lady Hilltoppers jumped out to a 20-4 lead in the first quarter, but South Greene had cut it to six by the fourth. Science Hill managed to hold off the rally and move to 2-0 in round-robin play with a 63-55 win.
“We did awesome in that first quarter shooting and executing what we really talked about,” acting Science Hill coach Gabby Lyon said. “We have to do a better job defensively because that is what hurt us tonight.
“South Greene is always a state contender in (Class) AA and they’re very well-coached. It was a great matchup for us in this tournament and it let us know where we were at.”
Nae Marion led the way for Science Hill, tallying 17 points, while Kathryne Patton and Lexi Green each added 15.
South Greene — after Addison Williams went down with an ankle injury — got a big-time game from Hailey Brooks as she racked up a game-high 30 and was 12-for-12 from the free throw line.
“(Williams) is an unbelievable athlete and she was the one person we talked about all day long,” Lyon said. “We hated to see her go down. I hope it’s nothing serious. “We knew if we could hold her and (Jordyn Roderick), the game would be a little smoother.”
South Greene ripped off the final 11 points of the first half and had a lot of momentum coming out of the locker room.
The defense for Science Hill stepped up when it needed to and was able to limit South Greene to just one field goal in the fourth quarter.
Science Hill shot 50% from the floor, but only forced 10 turnovers. South Greene shot 34% from the floor and forced 15 turnovers.
“Nae is an athlete and when I see her go get some of those rebounds, I just say, ‘Wow,’ ” Lyon said. “She just goes above everyone else.”
The Lady Hilltoppers will be back in action on Friday against Happy Valley at 7 p.m.
Unaka 45, Dobyns-Bennett 43
The Lady Rangers were down by 13 at halftime and had scored one point in the second quarter. Lyndie Ramsey then decided she was going to carry her team over the finish line.
Ramsey scored 22 of her game-high 29 points in the second half, including the game-winning shot as time expired, to give Unaka the shocking outcome of the tournament so far.
“I yelled at Macy (Ensor) to throw the ball in really quick and I knew I was going to shoot the shot at the end because I had a wide-open lane,” Ramsey said. “It feels awesome to get a win like this over D-B. We’re a small school and they’re a big school.
“We can play with anybody if we want to. They thought they won the game as soon as they came in and we showed them exactly who Unaka is.”
The Lady Indians tied the game on a Caroline Hill 3-pointer with under 10 seconds left at 43. Ramsey got the inbounds pass and took it coast-to-coast for the reverse lay-in and the Unaka bench exploded with joy.
“We played Sullivan East the other day and almost the same situation happened,” Unaka coach Kenneth Chambers said. “I told her to kick it up the court and she did and we ended up not getting a shot off. We talked about that and we said if that happens again that she should keep on coming up the court.
“I thought it was a great team effort. Dobyns-Bennett is a great team and I watched them last night against Bearden. We had to match their defensive intensity and I thought we did.”
Macy Ensor also netted double-figures for Unaka, scoring 11.
Hill led the way for the Tribe with 17.
“I knew that this was the team we were going to get today from the time we got on the bus,” D-B coach Bill Francis said. “I told them this was Unaka’s day from the time we got on the bus because we were not mentally ready to play.
“We did not come in here engaged and they have to learn to fight through that.”
Bearden 51, North Greene 35
The Lady Bulldogs and their highly-touted lineup of five starters all going on to play college basketball at some point trailed after the first, but that changed in a hurry.
Avery Treadwell dominated the middle, netting 20 for Bearden while Jennifer Sullivan scored 10.
North Greene’s Shelby Davenport scored a team-high 10.
The Lady Bulldogs held the Lady Huskies to a combined eight points in the second and third quarters.
Cloudland 54, Knox Central 41
Cloudland outscored the Lady Bobcats 18-3 in the third quarter and took a commanding lead going into the final stanza.
Ella Benfield netted 18 points for the Lady Highlanders while Izabella Christman contributed scorched the nets for 15.
Cadence Horner scored a game-high 18 to lead Knox Central.
Boys
Bearden 80, Volunteer 37
The Bulldogs played nearly flawless most of the morning and ran away from Volunteer early in the second.
Bearden only had two turnovers in the game and shot 55.3% from the field.
Elijah Bredwood, Hayden Mosely and Jake Poole each had 13 to lead the victors.
Darian Bailey (11) and Walker Kyle (10) each finished in double-figures as well for Bearden.
“We noticed that late in the game that we were winning the turnover battle and we’re always happy with that,” Bearden assistant Tyler Place said. “Our guys are doing a good job running the offense and sharing the ball.
“We took care of the ball and tried to find the easiest shot.”
The Falcons had a rough morning shooting the ball from distance, going just 1-for-12 from 3-point land. Andrew Knittel led the way for Volunteer with 12 points.
The Bulldogs in the second quarter went on an 18-2 run that blew the game wide open.