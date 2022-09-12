GATE CITY, Va. — Two volleyball powers slugged it out point for point Monday in a battle to the finish.
Science Hill relied on its game at the net to pull away with a 25-18, 27-25, 25-19 interstate win over Gate City.
Both teams scrapped for every point, particularly in the second set of the match.
The teams swapped the lead seven times in a set that was tied 17 times.
Science Hill (15-6) took the lead for good at 26-25 and won the set on a Gate City return error.
Winning the second set was a momentum boost for Lady Hilltoppers coach Laura Cook’s squad.
“When you’re playing a really tough team and knowing you’ve got to go point-for-point and any error could make or break you in that set. It just went our way that time,” Cook said. “It gives a lot of momentum going into the third set.
“We’re going match to match and playing a lot of good nonconference teams. Last week we played Heritage and Morristown East and we had Gate City tonight.
“They’re just good, tough teams. (Gate City) is one of those really tough teams.”
Science Hill’s Autumn Holmes led the Lady ‘Toppers at the net with 24 kills, while Ella Neal had 26 assists.
Defensively, libero Molly Williams had 14 digs, while Meaghan Kanady also finished with 14 digs and Marin Ross added 10 digs and Chelsea Blaine scored six blocks.
Despite the loss, Gate City junior Makayla Bays recorded a personal milestone by reaching 1,000 kills in her career.
Bays entered Monday’s match needing 12 kills to reach the milestone. She led the Lady Blue Devils attack with 19 kills, giving her 1,007 in her career.
Peyton Taylor recorded 25 assists in the match for Gate City (8-3), while Rylee Blevins led the defensive effort with 15 digs.
Kady Davidson added 10 digs.
Gate City coach Amy Reed was not pleased with the loss, but said her team battled throughout the match and that’s something the Lady Blue Devils can learn from.
“It was a hard-fought ball game,” Reed said. “They’re a good team and they’ve gotten a lot better. They’re just a smart, aggressive team and they have good blockers.
“We made some plays and did what we needed to do, we just didn’t control the net as well as we needed to and that was the difference in the game.”
Both teams are back in action Tuesday with Science Hill hosting David Crockett in a Big 5 Conference match.
Gate City hosts Wise Central in a key Mountain 7 District contest.
