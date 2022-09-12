GATE CITY, Va. — Two volleyball powers slugged it out point for point Monday in a battle to the finish.

Science Hill relied on its game at the net to pull away with a 25-18, 27-25, 25-19 interstate win over Gate City.

Lady Toppers hold off Gate City for key interestate win

Gate City junior Makayla Bays, with ball, is congratulated by teammates Monday after surpassing 1,000 kills for her career.  

