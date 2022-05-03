KINGSPORT — Science Hill ended its Big 5 Conference softball season with a bang.
The Lady Hilltoppers took advantage of four Dobyns-Bennett errors and had solid pitching and defense in a 5-2 win over the Lady Indians on Tuesday afternoon.
With the game tied 2-2 in the fifth inning, Science Hill broke it open first on an RBI groundout by Maddie Diamond and later getting runs on an error and wild pitch.
Thanks to Bree Presnell and Zoey Cooper combining for nine strikeouts and giving up only five hits, the Lady ’Toppers (26-10, 10-2) remain a half-game ahead of Daniel Boone in the league standings with the Lady ’Blazers finishing up their conference season Wednesday at West Ridge.
“We knew coming in here they were going to give us a fight,” Science Hill coach Megan Harmon said. “Our girls knew that and knew they were going to have to be aggressive to make things happen. They bought into the game plan and they produced.”
Science Hill was aggressive with its base running and approaches at the plate. Maddie Holstein was 2 for 3 and Tatyanna Beatty scored two runs. Jayden Salts played a big role on offense, going 3 for 3 with two doubles and on defense at catcher.
“She’s a really good leader back there,” Harmon said. “She’s solid and not much gets by her. She’s very competitive and don’t like to lose at all. She’s everything you want from your catcher.”
Dobyns-Bennett (23-14, 4-8) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. The Lady Indians weren’t able to get the timely hits afterward as they had runners on base in both of the final two innings with the tying run at the plate. Head coach Andy Hubbard didn’t like how they took some third strikes without swinging and obviously the errors in the field.
“We struck out four times looking,” Hubbard said. “We struck out nine times altogether, and we didn’t catch the ball. When you don’t catch the ball, you give them extra chances to hit it too.”
Katie Zani was the lone Dobyns-Bennett player with multiple hits, including a double. Sophie Dean gave Science Hill an anxious moment in the sixth with a ball hit deep into the outfield, although Brynne Goines came up with the catch.
Julianne Tipton went the distance in the loss. While Science Hill and Daniel Boone will go into the upcoming district tournament as the top two seeds, Hubbard believes the Lady Indians could still make some noise.
“I think anyone could come out of it,” Hubbard said. “We just have to play better defense. We normally play a lot better defense than we did today. We just didn’t play well today and we didn’t get the timely hits. We score the two in the first inning and that’s it.”