For the Science Hill volleyball team, it was time to celebrate.
The Lady ’Toppers got off to a fast start and rolled to a 3-0 win over Tennessee High on Tuesday night at the new Topper Palace.
Science Hill (11-3, 5-2) took command early in the Big 6 Conference match, winning the first set 25-14. Although the Lady ’Toppers were pushed to the limit by the Lady Vikings (7-8, 1-6) in a 27-25 second set, they scored the first six points of the deciding set on their way to a 25-13 romp.
Loren Grindstaff made an impact all over the court. As Science Hill’s middle blocker, she had nine kills, five blocks and altered several Tennessee High shots. On the back side, she had seven service aces in 18 attempts.
“She can see the court well and she can adjust and put the ball down,” Science Hill coach Laura Cook said. “She’s serving well and she’s a big ole block. She’s playing well for us.”
It was a solid bounce-back for the Lady ’Toppers after losing consecutive matches to Daniel Boone and Dobyns-Bennett the previous week.
“We wanted to come out, play hard, play together and they did that,” Cook said. “We had a lot of people on the board here. It was a good team effort.”
Jordan Hallman and Autumn Holmes led the team effort with 11 kills each. Sara Whynot added seven kills along with 14 digs, and Jesse Franks totaled 10 digs with the win on Senior Night.
“We’ve worked hard since freshman year and have waited four years for this,” Franks said. “It was great to win like this on our home court, especially after last week. We came in after D-B and put an emphasis on our defense. We went after every ball and that was a nice comeback.”
Jamayla Honaker paced Tennessee High with eight kills, while Sydney Freeman finished with five kills and eight digs. Grayson Phipps led the Lady Vikings defense with 11 digs and Ella Robertson had three blocks.
However, they were little match for the Lady ’Toppers with Alyssa Neal providing 22 assists and eight digs and Kinley Norris accounting for 18 assists and six digs.
“The defense was amazing so that made my job easier to set up the hitters,” Neal said. “Everyone was working so well together and it was fun tonight. It was a Senior Night to remember.”
With the big win in the books, the Lady ‘Toppers head to Volunteer on Thursday night. Tennessee High is scheduled to host David Crockett that evening.