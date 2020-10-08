KINGSPORT — Science Hill scored three goals in a span of five minutes to down Dobyns-Bennett and finish off an undefeated run in the District 1-AAA girls’ soccer regular season on Thursday night.
Megan Burleson’s goal in the 58th minute put the Lady ’Toppers up by two goals and sparked the onslaught in a 4-0 win at Indian-Highland Park.
“I feel it was in our heads a little bit before that point,” Burleson said. “Once we scored the second goal, it was like it lifted us up where we were able to finish the other opportunities we had.”
Science Hill improved to 13-2-1 overall and 6-0 in district play. Dobyns-Bennett fell to 12-4-0 and 6-2.
Katie Wilson scored the only goal of the first half off an assist from Sarah Luna. However, Dobyns-Bennett was able to keep it close and even threatened to tie early in the second half.
Science Hill finished with a 20-7 advantage in shot attempts, although Emilee Lane, Kinzee Mounger and Macee Pickup had some good looks for the Lady Indians. Ellie Nash showed her athleticism as the goalkeeper, denying the Lady ’Toppers on multiple occasions to keep Dobyns-Bennett within striking distance.
“They’re a great team and they force you to play a little different style,” Dobyns-Bennett coach Tony Weaver said. “We worked on some things in practice, but we have a few more things we want to implement. Our girls were playing great for a while, but when we gave up the second goal, it really hurt.
“We had some opportunities, but we have to finish those. We will continue to work on that in practice. You’ve got to have the finishes to have an opportunity against a great team like that.”
After Burleson powered her shot past Nash, the Lady ’Toppers quickly kicked it into another gear.
Sophia Youngman put Science Hill up 3-0 in the 61st minute. Literally a minute later, Hannah Dawson created a further rift with a short boot for a 4-0 advantage. Science Hill coach David Strickland liked the way his team made the needed adjustments to put together the trio of goals.
“Things started happening after that second goal,” Strickland said. “In the first half, D-B’s keeper made some really good saves. We talked at halftime how we were doing some good things. We just had to move the ball more quickly and our defensive line had to be a little more hovering on the long balls. We made those adjustments in the second half. We got our composure, got back together and finished the game off.”
Strickland praised the efforts of the supporting cast, particularly Sarah and Elle Luna, who played a little different role because of injuries. He described Meggie Powell’s play on the outside as an engine up and down the field who put the strikers in good places.
Burleson expounded on the teamwork, especially with the midfielders and in the front.
“Meggie and Sophia combine so well together and their technique down the line is so great for us,” Burleson said. “You have Taylor Jones and me, and we all work so well together.”
With the regular season finished, both teams will now prepare for next week’s District 1-AAA tournament.