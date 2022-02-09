The Science Hill girls soccer team has been one of the most successful programs at the school in the past few years, making the state tournament two of the last three years.
On Wednesday, two more of the star players on the squad signed on to continue their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level.
Sophia Youngman will continue her soccer journey at the University of Louisiana Monroe while Taylor Jones is planning on attending Tennessee Tech.
YOUNGMAN GOES SOUTH
Youngman joins Gabby Gracia — another Lady Hilltopper who signed with ULM in November — as a member of the Warhawks.
“Gabby showed her interest in it to me because she kept telling me how great the coaches were,” Youngman said. “I went down there and tried it out and I fell in love with it.
“Being far away from home and having a close friendship like we do will help us get through some moments.”
Youngman made the All-Conference squad her junior and senior years along with being voted team captain. She made the All-District tournament team her sophomore, junior and senior seasons as well.
She tallied seven goals and eight assists in her senior year for the Lady ’Toppers and helped lead the squad back to the state tournament.
She also touts a 3.85 GPA.
Some of her other choices were East Tennessee State, Lander, Chattanooga and Carson-Newman.
“I’m going to study biology,” Youngman said.
JONES TO COOKEVILLE
The star midfielder played her first two years at Greeneville before coming to Johnson City. While playing for the Greene Devils, she helped lead the team to the state semifinals in her freshman season and was a member of the 2019 state championship squad.
In her final two years at Science Hill, she continued her stellar play, earning midfielder of the year, All-District tournament and All-Region tournament twice each.
“When I went there, the campus didn’t feel too big or too small,” Jones said. “It felt like home and the coaches made it feel like.
“They liked how I could play two positions either forward or midfield. They liked how I could drop, get the ball and make run-throughs.”
Jones was one of the key reasons why the Lady ’Toppers were able to make the state tournament in the fall. Her career stats include 55 goals and 37 assists.
“I’d like to do exercise science, but I’m not 100% certain yet,” Jones said. “This past season, (Tennessee Tech) was in the semifinals of the Ohio Valley Conference, so they’ve had a good run here lately.”