The Unaka softball team put ducks on the pond in a Friday night pitchers duel. Unfortunately, the Lady Rangers were unable to take advantage.
Unaka saw its season come to a close in a hard-fought 6-1 decision to Harriman in Class A sectional action at Hicks Field.
“We had runners on — especially in the first inning — and we had a chance to maybe knock it open right there,” Unaka coach Kenneth Chambers said. “We just couldn’t get the hits when we needed the hits. Harriman got some good hits, and that happens. At this level, if you aren’t hitting the ball kind of consistently, it is hard to go on to the next level.”
The Lady Rangers finish the season with a 23-11 mark.
“We have had a great year,” Chambers said. “I am super proud of our girls. They worked their butts off this year and it is an honor to coach them.”
RUNS NOT EASILY ATTAINED
Runs were hard to come by for both squads.
Neither team was able to convert base runners into runs in the opening frame, and Unaka took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second as Hailey Gilman scored off a Mattie Salyer hit.
Harriman, however, responded with a run of their own in the top of the second as Kendal Mason hit a two-out double to even things up.
The Lady Blue Devils took a 2-1 lead in the fourth.
Unaka was able to get the tying run on base in the bottom of the fifth. The Lady Rangers put aboard two runners in the bottom of the sixth but were unable to plate the runs.
Harriman used a grand slam by Addison Oliver to secure the win.
LEADERS
Jill Faust, Lyndie Ramsey, Trinity Bowers, Gilman and Salyer each recorded a hit for Unaka.
Bowers struck out five in the pitching circle.
UNAKA SENIORS LEAVE MARK
The Lady Rangers will see Alana Parsons, Sadie Shoun, and Kendall Bare graduate on Saturday. The trio has left its mark on the Lady Ranger program.
“They’ve been here (substate), and they have been to the state tournament — they’ve worked together, and they’ve worked hard,” Chambers said. ”They were always the first ones there and usually the last ones leaving. These girls have had great attitudes all the time.”