BRISTOL, Tenn. — The David Crockett softball team is apparently determined to prove that sometimes preseason prognosticators don’t know diddly-squat.
Picked to finish fourth in the tough Big Seven Conference, Crockett still has work to do, but it is certainly going to be hard to catch now after a 2-0 league win Thursday over Tennessee High.
The Pioneers (22-4, 8-0) are three games up in the loss column with four league outings to play.
“I don’t think we were (picked to set the conference pace), but we are,” said 14th-year Crockett head coach Carla Weems, standing in the shadows of chilly Rotary Park. “These conference games, you better show up every time. So far these girls have played lights-out and gave it everything they’ve got to the very last out. I really couldn’t ask for more.
“We struggled with the bat tonight, yet we got a big hit when it was needed. That was enough.”
Kennedy Broyles provided the game-winner, stroking a two-out, two-run single in the fourth inning, a blow that was enough to make a winner out of pitcher Matty McKee.
A senior, McKee offered some insight to the success of the 2021 Lady Pioneers.
“We’ve always been the underdog,” the smiling blonde said. “We have a lot of young girls, but we’ve molded together. We enjoy each other’s company, and I think that’s been a big part.”
GAME-WINNING RALLY
Crockett strung together three base knocks in the fourth inning, each coming with two outs against hard-luck losing pitcher Rylee Fields, who allowed seven hits all told.
After Riley Hope singled and Avery Hope doubled, Broyles lined a single to the opposite field, just over the outstretched glove of right fielder Emma Teri.
“I’ve been in a slump, but I’ve been doing some extra work off the tee,” Broyles said. “I thought she (Teri) caught it, but I’m glad she didn’t. I’m happy I finally came through to help us out.”
McKEE SHARP
McKee covered the distance to get the victory, striking out nine batters while allowing six hits, two walks and a hit-batsman.
“Shoot, I’ll take that every day and next week as well,” she said.
The 5-foot-6 right-hander got out of her only trouble spot, but it was a doozy.
The Vikings (17-5, 2-3) loaded the bases with nobody out in the bottom of the fourth, but the steely McKee struck out the next two batters before inducing a fly out to end the threat.
“You have to pitch like there’s nobody on base,” McKee said. “That’s the only thing you can do.”
UP NEXT
Crockett has two league games remaining against Science Hill, in addition to contests against Dobyns-Bennett and Cherokee. The Pioneers host the Hilltoppers on Tuesday, after playing a non-conference game Monday against Sullivan East.