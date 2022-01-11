It was a night to remember for David Crockett’s girls.
The Lady Pioneers overcame an eight-point fourth-quarter deficit and earned a tough 48-44 basketball win Tuesday night over Science Hill at Crockett’s gym, ending a 34-game losing streak that stretched back 13 years to January 2009.
“It’s huge for us,” Crockett head coach Thomas Gouge said. “We battled. That’s been the story this year. There have been five or six games this year where we’ve gotten down, eight, 10, 12 points, and they’ve just showed the heart and toughness to fight and battle back and get the job done.”
It was a big step forward for Crockett in its Big Five Conference opener, and the Lady Pioneers improved to 15-2 overall.
Freshman point guard Bella Ferguson said the win was special.
“It’s amazing to know this team this year could do something like that,” said Ferguson, who finished with nine points, eight assists, five rebounds and four steals. “To beat a team that is talented like that, it’s amazing.”
In the boys game, Science Hill crushed it in the first quarter and the Pioneers didn’t recover in a 68-41 decision.
CLUTCH LATE
After Science Hill tied the game at 44-44 with 1:23 to go, Emily Trivette made one of two free throws for the lead.
On the next possession, freshman Bella Ferguson came up with a loose-ball steal and found Gabby Wood ahead of the pack. Ferguson hit her on the run and Wood finished for a three-point lead, and Science Hill couldn’t recover.
“I was praying the whole time that Gabby would make the layup, but I knew she would,” Ferguson said.
Kadence Fannon had a big hand in the win, totaling 16 points and seven rebounds. Also providing a big lift was Nora Walters, who had seven points and 11 rebounds. Trivette also reached double figures, totaling 11 points. Wood chipped in with six rebounds.
TOUGH LOSS
Science Hill (8-8) was saddled with an 0-2 start in a league with only eight games for the regular season.
Kathryne Patton led Science Hill with 13 points and was the only player who reached double figures.
BOYS
Science Hill came out smoking while Crockett wasn’t even simmering. At the end of the first quarter, the Hilltoppers held a 17-2 advantage.
“The key to the game was our other kids stepped up tonight,” Science Hill head coach Ken Cutlip said. “Antonio (Sydnor) stepped up and knocked down shots. Dalvin (Mathes) stepped up and knocked down shots. And Michaeus (Rowe) got some scoring.
“They were content to face guard Keynan (Cutlip) and Jamar (Livingston) and let those other guys shoot wide-open shots while they stayed out on those two guys.”
Crockett held its own in the second quarter, but still trailed 29-16 at the break. The Hilltoppers put the game away in the third quarter, outscoring Crockett by a count of 26-11.
Science Hill, 2-0 in the Big Five Conference, improved to 18-3 overall. It was the league opener for Crockett, which fell to 11-7 overall.
Cutlip led Science Hill with 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Livingston totaled 15 points, 12 rebounds and three assists. Rowe finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Mathes added nine points with a trio of treys.
For Crockett, Gage Peterson led the way with 12 points.