CLARKSVILLE — The Liberty Bell girls closed their season in grand style Saturday, capturing the third state title in program history. The TMSAA’s top meet, which yielded a second-place finish for Liberty’s boys, was held at Austin Peay State University.
Reigning supreme in Class AA, the Lady Patriots were led by a championship performance (4:21.16) from their 4x400-meter relay — a group consisting of Ella Smith, Abigail Hyatt, Lauren Yobst and Niyah Jones.
Jones added second- place showings in the long jump (15 feet, 1.5 inches) and 400 (1:02.24) while Yobst was runner-up in the high jump (4-10). Emmie Gullett took third in the long jump (15-1) with Smith doing the same in the 100 hurdles (16.85).
The top eight finishers in each event medaled. That meant Addison Hight (5th in 100, 13.12), Gullett (6th in 100 hurdles, 17.50) and the 4x200 relay group made up of Kaitlyn Tilson, Emma Rhea, Gullett and Hight (7th, 1:53.83) filled additional podium spots for the Lady Pats.
Liberty Bell, which won its previous state titles in 2017 and 2018, finished with 57 points — 12 points better than runner-up Murfreesboro Oakland.
BOYS RUNNER-UP
Getting a title-winning run from their 4x400 relay, the Liberty Bell boys achieved Class AA state runner-up status.
Nate Powell, Steven Famoyin, Brock Wilhjelm and Lamarkus Dunn teamed for the first-place relay effort, setting a school record (3:50.02) in the process.
Dunn (2nd in 400 meters, 52.95), Powell (2nd in 110 hurdles, 16.86) and Nolan McDonald (3rd in discus, 135-5) broke school records as individuals, helping the Patriots tie Cleveland (37 points) in the team standings. Blackman totaled 47 to take the top spot.
McDonald also picked up a medal in the shot put (7th, 40-4.75), as did Jouji Pedersen, William Edmisten, Famoyin and Dunn in the 4x200 (7th, 1:41.32). Famoyin also medaled as a long jumper (8th, 16-7.25).
WYNN, NORRIS STAND TALL
Lamar’s Autumn Wynn handily won the Class A girls discus championship. Executing a throw of 82-04, she beat her closest competitor by more than four inches.
She also placed third in the shot put (32-02), earning herself a two-medal day.
In Class AA boys, it was T.A. Dugger’s Jeremiah Norris seizing a state title in the boys 110 hurdles. He conquered the rest of the field with a 16.82.
ADDITIONAL MEDALISTS
Topped by the 4x100 (49.40) and 4x200 (1:46.53) relay units placing third, Unicoi County earned four medals in Class A boys. Branson Salts cleared the 110 hurdles for a fifth-place effort (18.21) while long-jumper Garrett Sellars took eighth (16.00).
Gray athletes climbed the podium after placing fourth in the 4x400 relay (4:08.22) and fifth in the 400 (Evan Tomlinson, 57.25) and 800 (Fisher Battel, 2:21.73).
Lamar’s Brandon Ward proved medal-worthy by finishing fifth in the 1,600 (5:15.47).
For Ridgeview, it was Logan Wheatley (6th in discus, 105-10), Ryan Dodge (8th in 1,600, school-record 5:24) and Mikah Guinn (8th in 800, 2:24) making the cut.
Class A girls competition bore a fifth-place finish for Ridgeview’s Sadie Honeycutt (800, school-record 2:34). Teammate Kerigan Lewis came in seventh in the 1,600 (school-record 5:58). Honeycutt, Lewis, Sara Radojcic and Ava Howell broke the school record in the 4x400 relay at 4:51, good enough for seventh.
Eighth place was reserved for Lamar 1,600 athlete Kiley Moore, who crossed the line in 6:01.28.
In Class AA girls, it was TAD’s Lily Hardin (5th in high jump, 4-04) and Liahna Nave (7th in discus, 67-01) reaching the podium.