BLUFF CITY — It was more of the same Tuesday night for the Sullivan East girls basketball team, which bopped visiting Happy Valley 66-36 for another Three Rivers Conference victory.
This time, however, the win officially clinched a regular- season league championship.
Simply, it was business as usual for the powerful Lady Patriots (20-4, 10-1), who blew open a competitive 33-22 game at halftime to win going away.
“We’ve got five weapons all the time on the floor and we’re balanced,” said longtime East head coach Alan Aubrey. “And we share the basketball. If you’ve got five weapons and you share the basketball, you’re going to score some points.
“The other thing I saw again tonight was our defense and how we mix our defenses up really well. We disguise them well and we make it difficult on the other team.”
From the hallway inside the Dyer Dome following his 202nd career win, as the school individually honored all of its eligible athletes on Senior Night, Aubrey praised his girls.
“I’m really proud of our kids — our kids are tough,” the veteran mentor said. “We’re in the middle of playing five games in six days — this is the fourth of them — and we could have come out with no legs, but that’s not the way we play, that’s not who we are.”
First-year Happy Valley coach Dana Hill is a believer.
“They are the top dog in the conference by far,” Hill said. “They are very well coached and they’ve got some great athletes and some good girls who enjoy playing together, you can tell.
“That’s a special group over there and they need to enjoy it. I wish them a lot of success.”
The Patriots jumped right on the Lady Warriors (10-8, 6-6), with Emma Aubrey nailing three 3-point jumpers in the first quarter, helping East leap out to 20-10 edge after eight minutes.
The only senior on the team, Aubrey nonetheless does not feel like the Lone Ranger.
“All of my classmates quit after my freshman year, but I’ve never felt closer to a group of girls,” said the 5-foot-8 guard, who bagged six long-range bombs to score 18 points. “They’re super-duper sweet and nice. We have great basketball chemistry and some really good players.”
One would be Jenna Hare, a talented 5-foot-9 sophomore who scored 23 points. Two others would be junior veterans Hayley Grubb and Riley Nelson, who combined for 21 points.
“These four in particular — Emma, Riley, Hayley and Jenna — all played together last year and they came in this year focused, saying, ‘Hey, we’re going to take the next step.’ ‘’ Coach Aubrey said. “We believe we’re good enough to go all the way, and that’s the way we’re playing it.”
The Lady Patriots conclude their regular season tonight at Johnson County.
EAST BOYS CLOSE IT OUT
The East boys team, already the regular-season Three Rivers champion as well, was handed a win when last-place Happy Valley (2-16, 1-11), firmly in the district’s No.7 position, opted out.
But that did not prevent first-year coach Dillon Faver from enjoying his squad’s Senior Night.
“It’s been really fun,” said Faver, who replaced retired East legend John Dyer. “They guys have great energy and enthusiasm. They are great guys and I’ve really enjoyed the journey so far.
“There’s been a lot of twists and turns and ups and downs and rescheduling and stuff like that, but I’m glad these guys could have a season to remember like this one. And hopefully we can keep on going, keep on improving and write a few more chapters. That’s definitely the goal.”
The East boys (18-6, 11-1) and the Patriot girls both have earned the right to play at home throughout the district tournament, while also claiming a first-round home Region 1-AA game.