ELIZABETHTON — They played volleyball all day and well into the night Tuesday in the District 1-AA tournament at John Treadway Gym, and in the end it was Sullivan East heading home in the catbird’s seat.
After sweeping Volunteer earlier in the day, the Lady Patriots upset top-seeded Tennessee High 14-25, 29-27, 25-23, 20-25, 15-7 in the winners’ bracket final, guaranteeing themselves a place in next week’s Region 1-AA playoff.
“We talked about what this meant, because the winner sealed a regional berth,” said veteran East coach Tracy Graybeal. “It’s been a long time since East has been to the regional tournament, and I’m super proud of this group of kids.”
Second-seeded East (16-8) will take today off before returning here for Thursday night’s championship match, knowing it must be beaten twice in this double-elimination event.
Top-seeded Tennessee High, meanwhile, will face the Volunteer-Elizabethton survivor in Wednesday night’s losers’ bracket final.
The Vikings (26-7) had beaten Elizabethton earlier on Tuesday.
Elizabethton plays Volunteer in an elimination game to open play Wednesday.
East overcame a one-set deficit to ambush the Vikings, getting superior net play from a host of big hitters, all set up splendidly by setter Mia Hoback.
Hoback finished with a whopping 49 assists, leading to 16 kills for Hannah Hodge, 14 for Jenna Hare and 13 for Riley Nelson.
“She’s a great setter,” Graybeal said. “Mia Hoback set as good of a game tonight as I have seen the entire season from any setter in any conference.”
Hare in particular carried East home at the net, throwing down four of her kills to help the Patriots get out to overwhelming advantages of 4-0, 9-1 and 13-3 in Game 5 before THS narrowed the gap a bit to no avail.
“You know, we lost that fourth game and I was a little bit flustered and I told ‘em ‘You’ve come too far now, don’t you dare look back, don’t you dare roll over,’ “ said Graybeal, who received a team-high 30 digs from Hayley Grubb. “And I felt like we took the fifth set and we rolled every point.”
THS got 17 kills apiece from Madison Blair and Sophie Meade, 25 assists from Madison Curtin and 22 digs from Sydnee Pendland.
Tennessee High 3, Elizabethton 1
Madison Blair totaled 16 kills and 12 digs, Sophie Meade coupled 15 kills with 15 digs and the Lady Vikings shook off a first-set loss to thwart Elizabethton 23-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-8.
Sydnee Pendland supplied 24 digs for Tennessee High, which got 20 Madison Curtin assists and 15 more from Eliza Rowe.
Marae Herrmann and Marley Johns were responsible for five and four blocks.
On the Lady Cyclones’ side of the ledger, Mattie Davis produced 11 kills, a dozen digs and three blocks while Gracie Kirsch authored a 10-kill, 7-dig output.
Jayci Bowers racked up 30 assists, adding 11 digs along the way. Bailee VanHuss chimed in with 10 digs.
Sullivan East 3, Volunteer 0
With Jenna Hare providing 11 kills and nine digs, the Lady Patriots won 25-15, 25-16 and 25-16 en route to the winners’ bracket final.
Mia Hoback dished out 28 assists and totaled nine digs. Also for Sullivan East, Hannah Hodge cranked out 18 digs, put down eight kills and delivered four aces.
Riley Nelson had nine kills to go with six digs and a trio of blocks. Hayley Grubb tallied 17 digs while Jenny Hillman chipped in seven.