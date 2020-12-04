BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan East handed Sullivan Central a rare loss in Three Rivers Conference girls basketball play Friday.
The Lady Patriots battled East throughout the contest that saw nine different lead changes before opening up the final quarter with a 7-0 scoring run and holding off a final push from the Lady Cougars to take a 55-50 win at the Dickie Warren Dome.
The loss for Central was just its second in regular-season conference play in the last three seasons.
“I’m very pleased,” East coach Allan Aubrey said after the win. “Make no mistake, we played very well. I don’t feel like we survived. I feel like we just won a really huge basketball game between two really good teams.
“I’m just really proud of our team. Everybody is struggling right now with COVID and you don’t know when you’re going to play and when you’re not going to play — and our team has come focused in practice to get ready.
“Our kids are just continually trying to get better in practice.”
KEEPING IT CLOSE
The game stayed close throughout the contest with East (6-3, 1-0) holding a 26-22 advantage at halftime after the two teams swapped the lead four times in the second quarter.
Central (3-5, 0-1) took its final lead of the game on a basket and a foul shot from Marleigh Pendleton, putting the Lady Cougars up 34-33 with 2:21 left to play in the period.
East outscored Central 7-2 over the rest of the period to build a 40-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Patriots opened up the biggest lead of the game by scoring the first seven points of the final frame to take a 47-36 lead with 6:35 left in the contest.
Central made one final run, outscoring East 10-2 to cut the lead to 49-46 with 1:46 left in the contest — but the Lady Patriots did enough to hang on for the win.
Jenna Hare finished with 16 points to lead East, while Hayley Grubb added 15 and Riley Nelson scored 12.
Central’s Jaelyn West led all scorers with 19 points.
EAST BOYS MAKE IT A SWEEP
In Friday’s boys game, East (5-4, 1-0) used a 10-2 scoring run in the fourth quarter to build a 59-50 lead on the way to a 67-59 victory over Central (2-4, 0-1).
Dylan Bartley dominated the inside for East, scoring a game-high 29 points, while Ethan Bradford added 22 for the Patriots.
Ty Barb led a balanced scoring attack for Central with 16 points, while Ethan Lane had 14, Preston Sams finished with 12 and Joltin Harrison added 10.