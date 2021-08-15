The Three Rivers Conference has a new look this year without Sullivan South and Sullivan Central.
The league will be quite interesting toward the top. Sullivan East, Tennessee High and Elizabethton could all be in the mix once the first of October rolls around.
Volunteer also moved into the league, so that makes two former Class AAA teams that have been competitive in the last five years coming to one of the deepest Class AA leagues east of Nashville.
ELIZABETHTON
Entering her 26th year of coaching the Lady Cyclones, Leslee Bradley again has a young crew.
What makes this crew different from last year’s is experience. Mattie Davis is the only senior and there are seven sophomores on the roster.
Bradley remarked that for the first time, she has a lot of depth.
Junior Jayci Bowers will be the main setter for the Lady Cyclones and she will be setting up hitters like Davis, Cheyenne Poiroux, Gracie Kirsch and Gracie Shaw.
Junior Grace Martin will play a big-time role at libero along with Bailee VanHuss.
Two sophomores — Krisalyn Elliott and Karie Merritt — will see time in the middle with Davis’ move to outside.
What the coach says: “I feel like we’re pretty ready to be competitive, but at the same point, there are a whole lot of little things that we need to learn how to do better. I’m excited to see where we’re at a month from now because they’re hard workers and pretty intelligent volleyball players. I think we’re going to make some good strides here in the next month.”
JOHNSON COUNTY
The Lady Longhorns don’t have a whole lot of experience, but Michele Cooke sees the potential for this group to be good in the future.
Peyton Gentry will step in as the setter, only having filled the position last year.
Her two big weapons on the outside include Aubree Glenn and Audrey Savery.
On the defensive side, Kayla Sluder will most likely be the strongest at libero.
In the middle, Brookanna Hutchins and Ryleigh Icenhour will be splitting time.
What the coach says: “I like our potential for the future. We’ve got a large group of juniors that have been together for a while and they get along very well. We don’t have a lot of experience from past years and we have one senior that has more experience than the rest of them.”
SULLIVAN EAST
With one of the strongest and arguably the hungriest roster coming back out of District 1, Tracy Graybeal’s group is poised for a deep run.
Six seniors fill most of the key positions, highlighted by Hayley Grubb at libero, Jenny Hillman at opposite, Mia Hoback at setter and Riley Nelson in the middle.
Super athlete Jenna Hare will most likely be on the outside along with sophomore Carly Bradford and Hannah Hodge.
In the middle, Avery Johnson will most likely be the starter, but Maddie Woomer and Madison Lunsford will also be in the rotations.
The season ended last year in heartbreak for the Lady Patriots in the District 1-AA tournament at Sullivan South, losing in three and having the lead late in both the first and second sets.
What the coach says: “It is not going to be any different this year because we’re going to have to bring our game. We have some powerful hitters, but we have to control the ball. When we control the ball, we’re good. This group of seniors is the first group that have been with me the whole time.”
TENNESSEE HIGH
The Lady Vikings come into the new league with youth and only two seniors, but head coach Mary Johnson sees lots of opportunities for her club.
Madison Curtin and Eliza Rowe are the pair of seniors, both playing setter and will share time.
Replacing defensive player of the year Grayson Phipps is no easy task, but sophomore Sydnee Pendland was elected captain earlier in the summer and will fill in at libero.
In the middle, junior Marley Johns returns to the lineup along with outside hitters Madison Blair and Sophie Meade.
What the coach says: “I like being with D-B, Science Hill and Boone, but we’re still playing them. There’s a higher percentage for us to be successful in this new conference, but I don’t really don’t know all that much about the other teams. Everyone is new to us and that’s exciting, but we’re going to continue to play the tough nonconference schedule.”
UNICOI COUNTY
The Lady Blue Devils made a run to the district semifinals last season before being quashed by Sullivan Central, but Shelley Swinehart’s team has a lot of tools back to work with.
For starters, senior outside hitter Shelby Miller is one of the most feared players in the league. Miller can flat out hammer the ball if it is in front of her.
Unicoi returns six other seniors that will provide big leadership roles.
Savannah Sparks complements Miller on the outside along with Caitlin Paulins in the middle. Senior Emalee Bernard will anchor the team at setter.
Freshman Madison Oakes steps into a critical role at libero, but she will be helped out by senior Bridget Michelsen at defensive specialist.
Senior Lexi Bowen will be playing all around the court on either the front or the back row.
What the coach says: “I’m looking for a lot of leadership on the floor and not losing focus. If they can stay strong and stay cool, we can win some of these competitive matches.”
VOLUNTEER
First-year head coach Nora Barton has just one returning senior in Emily Christian, who will play a vital defensive and offensive role.
The Lady Falcons are young with six juniors and three sophomores on the roster along with six freshmen.
It will certainly be a learning process for all involved.
Some of the most likely top hitters include Christian, Madisyn Williams, Genesis Dunn, Alisha Lindsey and Veda Barton.
Sydney Cloud and Lily Christian willl play at setter, while freshman Aliah Laster could see some time as well.
What the coach says: “I’m excited about this new league, no matter where we go. We have several rotations in mind and we’re really big on all the kids knowing how to pass, set and hit. Eventually, one will push forward in all of those roles.”
Pick: Sullivan East
Reasons: The Lady Patriots don’t need any more motivation with the way the season ended last year in the district tournament.
With eight returners and talent gushing from every position, it is not so far-fetched to say that out of any District 1 team in either Class AAA or Class AA, Sullivan East has the best chance of getting to the state.
Nelson, Hare and Grubb are often touted for their skills on the basketball court, but the trio could end up being the crew that leads East to its first state tournament appearance since 2010.
The road to get to the mid-state has some potential bumps in the road with Greeneville likely being the heavy favorite out of District 2 and Anderson County almost assuredly waiting in the sectional round.
Dark Horse: Tennessee High
Reasons: Coming down from one of the tougher Class AAA leagues and having been competitive in the league recently, one would guess that the Lady Vikings could give it a run in the smaller classification.
It’s never that simple.
Elizabethton and Sullivan East have been at or near the top of the league for many years and the league has gotten deeper as teams have gotten better.
The Lady Cyclones ended the regular season last year beating South for the first time.
Tennessee High has potential and talent, but the consistency for the young group will have to be better if they are to make a run at the team that’s just down the road on Weaver Pike.