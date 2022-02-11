KINGSPORT — Sullivan East’s girls basketball team picked up a solid non-conference win in its regular season finale Friday night.
The Lady Patriots held off Dobyns-Bennett in a 57-51 decision at the Buck Van Huss Dome.
East’s Riley Nelson became the 23rd member of Sullivan East’s 1,000-point club as she finished with 15 points. She joined teammates Jenna Hare and Hayley Grubb in the club.
Hare led the Lady Patriots with 21 points. Grubb added nine.
For Dobyns-Bennett, Olivia Doran paced the scoring with 18 points. Kaydence Black totaled 12 points while Caroline Hill added 11.
Daniel Boone 59, Tenn. High 34
Josie Jenkins knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points as the Lady Trailblazers rolled to the win.
Savannah Jessee chipped in with 12 points for Boone, which will take a record of 11-16 into next week’s district tournament.
North Greene 55, Unaka 49
ELIZABETHTON — The Lady Huskies captured the Watauga Valley Conference championship with the tough road win.
Unaka led by one point entering the fourth quarter, but couldn’t contain North Greene in the final eight minutes.
Shelby Davenport fired in 19 points while Brooklyn Anderson added 17 points, nine of them coming in the fourth quarter.
Elizabethton 58, Morr. West 38
ELIZABETHTON — Exploding to a 22-4 lead after one quarter, the Lady Cyclones rolled to a win.
Olivia Holly led the scoring attack, hitting five 3-pointers and finishing with 15 points. Maddie Fowler chipped in with 14 points, hitting four treys. Lina Lyon added 12 points.
Unicoi County 48, Happy Valley 45
ERWIN — Jocelyn Metcalf scored 12 points and the Lady Blue Devils held on for the tight nonconference win.
Unicoi led 27-14 at halftime, but a strong third quarter put the Lady Warriors back into shouting distance.
Katie Bailey led Happy Valley with 18 points. She hit four 3-pointers.
Cloudland 62, Hampton 40
ROAN MOUNTAIN — Ella Benfield scored 13 of her 19 points in the second half as the Lady Highlanders rolled to the Watauga Valley Conference win.
Ryan Turbyfill added 12 points for Cloudland (15-7 overall) as the Lady Highlanders improved to 4-4 in league play. Sarah Fields also reached double digits, totaling 12 for Cloudland.
Macy Henry led the Lady Bulldogs with 10 points.
Tri-Cities Christian 51, IC Imagine 15
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Grace Williams totaled 10 points, 11 rebounds, five steals and three blocked shots in the win.
Michaela Dixon added 16 points, five steals and four assists. Madison Hoskins chipped in with 13 points and Savannah Barb had four assists.
BOYS
Unicoi County 51, Happy Valley 37
ERWIN — Grant Hensley set a school record for 3-pointers in a season as the Blue Devils earned the win.
Hensley, who connected three times from behind the arc in the game, moved his total to 95 on the season to break the old mark of 93.
Eli Johnson led Unicoi with 12 points while Hensley finished with 11.
Happy Valley, which scored just six points in the second and third quarters combined, got 12 points on four treys from Dakota Grindstaff.
Johnson County 71, West Greene 62
MOUNTAIN CITY — Preston Greer cut loose for 32 points, hitting five 3-pointers, as the Longhorns finished in a second-place tie with South Greene in the Three Rivers Conference.
Johnson County took control with a 26-13 edge in the second quarter.
Zack Parsons and Connor Simcox each added 10 points for the ’Horns.
For West Greene, Ethan Turner had 27 while Leyton Frye added 21.
Daniel Boone 56, Tennessee High 37
Brayden Blankenship totaled 16 points to pace the Trailblazers.
Creed Musick had a nice line with 11 points, four steals and four assists. Luke Jenkins was similar with eight points, five assists and three steals.
Brandon Dufore had 13 points for Tennessee High.
Elizabethton 73, Morr. West 56
ELIZABETHTON — Jake Roberts totaled 22 points and Nicholas Wilson added 16 and nine rebounds to lead the Cyclones.
Seth Carter chipped in with 10 points as Elizabethton improved to 13-12 on the season.
For Morristown West, Bereket Evans scored 14 points. Torey House chimed in with 11.
Hampton 56, Cloudland 43
ROAN MOUNTAIN — It was a big night for Michael Harrison, who cut loose for 20 points to pace the Bulldogs’ victory.
Conor Burleson added 11.
Cloudland got a nice effort from Caleb Sluder, who poured in 25 points.