Coaches predictions: 1. Sullivan East, 2. Elizabethton, 3. Volunteer, 4. Tennessee High, 5. Unicoi County
SULLIVAN EAST
In his 25th season coaching and 10th year at Sullivan East, Allen Aubrey may have his best team yet.
The Lady Patriots have four starters — all outstanding multi-sport athletes — back from last season’s team. The group consists of Jenna Hare, Riley Nelson, Hannah Hodge and Hayley Grubb.
Others who should play prominently in East’s success are Abby McCarter, Olivia Ashbrook and Kara Hicks. Aubrey believes the team’s maturity and ability to adapt will be keys in their overall success.
ELIZABETHTON
The Lady Cyclones return two starters in guard Lina Lyon and post player Renna Lane, but have others who have experience and could help them contend for the conference title.
Olivia Holly, Maddie Fowler, Katie Lee, Rieley Whitson and Marlee Mathena are all expected to see big minutes. There is no doubt they will be needed as Elizabethton coach Lucas Andrews plans on his team playing even up tempo than years past with multiple defensive looks.
VOLUNTEER
If experience counts, the Lady Falcons enter the season in great shape with a dozen players returning from last season. Three of those — Kendra Huff, Audrey Evans and Veda Barton — were starters.
Some of the other key players are Elise McKinney, Danielle Sizemore and Ava Jackson. Volunteer should get another boost later in the season when Dobyns-Bennett transfer Emmerson Head becomes eligible. Freshman Naomi Strickland is also expected to make a big impact.
Lady Falcons coach Tyrone Smith likes how the team is clicking with each. He wants a style of play to resemble the old VCU men’s teams with defensive pressure described as havoc.
TENNESSEE HIGH
Point guard Kendall Cross is the only returning starter in coach Kim Bright’s second stint with the Lady Vikings. Anna Katie Kinch and Mac Newport are other returners, although there is more talent that could help Tennessee High achieve their goals.
Bridget Flaherty is back after missing last season. Brooklyn Carter is a sophomore who stands out with her speed and defense, while senior Brooke Thomson is expected to play a key role.
Bright believes the team could take some lumps early, but look to be where they want come tournament time.
UNICOI COUNTY
Picked at the bottom by the coaches, the Lady Devils could surprise with a number of returners from last season.
Hannah Shelton, Jocelyn Metcalf, Allie Lingerfelt, Abigail Rush, Laurel Osborne, Faith Bennett and Olivia Bailey bring experience to the floor. So does head coach Brandon Broyles, although it will be a new experience coaching girls after being with the boys teams at Daniel Boone, North Greene and Tennessee High.