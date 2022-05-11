JONESBOROUGH — It doesn’t matter what the most direct route from point A to point B is, what matters is Dobyns-Bennett found a way to get there.
The Lady Indians, who suffered nine losses of one or two runs this season, earned their biggest win to date with a 7-2 win over David Crockett in the losers’ bracket final of the District 1-4A softball tournament.
The victory put Dobyns-Bennett (26-15) in the region tournament. Also, the Lady Indians will travel to meet Daniel Boone for the district title Thursday at 6 p.m. in Gray.
“The girls played hard and played together,” D-B coach Andy Hubbard said. “We struggled early in the season and fought a lot of injuries, but they pulled together and played really well in the last couple of weeks.”
THE FOREFRONT
Hannah Frye played the key role in the Lady Indians’ win.
She not only went the distance in the circle with a five-hitter and five strikeouts, she also had two hits and an RBI at the plate.
“Hannah is a competitor,” D-B coach Andy Hubbard said. “She’s a bulldog. She battles and battles to the end, whether it’s softball, basketball or anything. She’s a great athlete with a great mind, and plays hard.”
Frye hit one stumbling block as Crockett’s Marin Simpkins hit a two-run first-inning homer to erase a 2-0 deficit. But that was all Crockett was able to get off of Frye.
“(Crockett) beat us three times, but I trusted my teammates to make the plays,” Frye said. “That mistake was on me. I’ll own up to it. But I knew we would bounce back.”
FIRST STRIKE
Dobyns-Bennett got on the board in the top of the first inning. An error plated one run and Julianne Tipton drove in another with an RBI single.
However, Crockett fought back in the bottom half of the inning behind a two-run homer off the bat of Marin Simpkins.
Frye’s RBI single for the Lady Indians put D-B ahead 3-2 in the second inning.
The Lady Indians added a run in the fifth inning and three in the seventh to win going away.
Sophie Dean and Emma Anthony each had two hits for the Lady Tribe.
FOR CROCKETT
Simpkins was the only player with two hits as the Lady Pioneers finished with a record of 22-18.
“I feel overall great about the season,” Crockett head coach Carla Weems said. “Last year’s team went 12-0 (in the conference) and didn’t make it to the regionals. This team got that close with four freshmen and sophomores in the infield. We had one senior on the team. We don’t have anywhere to go but up.”