KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett finally stopped the bleeding Friday evening at the Buck Van Huss Dome, winning a physical girls basketball war with West Ridge that featured nearly everything except blood itself.
The Lady Indians broke a four-game losing streak, gaining the upper hand over the final three minutes to prevail 48-42 in the District 1-4A consolation game.
Both teams move on to Region 1-4A road games next Friday. D-B (16-15) will play the loser of the District 2 final between Sevier County and Jefferson County while West Ridge (19-13) will face the winner of that encounter.
Dobyns-Bennett earned the region’s No.3 seed despite fighting uphill all night.
West Ridge led 16-4 late in the first quarter only to see the Lady Tribe tie it up at 20 by halftime. The Lady Wolves were up 29-22 midway through the third period before D-B rallied to carry a 32-31 advantage into the final frame.
“The kids played their guts out,” D-B veteran coach Bill Francis said. “Bad start. We’ve had a couple bad starts here lately and we didn’t bounce back and we played too little, too late. But tonight the kids played their tails off, man.
“The kids wanted it, West Ridge wanted it. It was a great battle of two teams that have really fought through some tough times this year.”
The tough times extended until the final horn in this one, which coincided with a technical foul on a West Ridge coach and obvious hard feelings, perhaps due to a number of protested whistles on the floor throughout the fray.
“I hate that happened at the end,” Francis said. “I don’t know what happened. If it was something we did or our kids did, then I apologize for that. I don’t know what happened, but I don’t like that because I have a lot of respect for West Ridge and coach (Kristi) Walling. You just don’t want that thing to end like that.
“Both teams left it on the floor and the ball bounced our way a few times at the end. That hasn’t happened to us much recently, so we’ll take it.”
CLINCHING SCENARIO
D-B assumed the lead for keeps when Payton Moore sank her third and fourth free throws in a 78-second span, making it a 42-40 game with 2:36 remaining.
Hannah Frye then converted a backdoor layup off a dish from Olivia Doran for a 44-40 lead, before a Jaelyn West bucket cut the deficit in half for West Ridge.
D-B cemented its victory at the foul line, with Caroline Hill and Madeline Lyons each draining both ends of double-bonus opportunities in the final minute.
The free-throw line ultimately decided the outcome, with D-B connecting on 14 of 18 tosses and the Lady Wolves struggling with 12 makes in 21 attempts.
“Free throws and layups, right?” said a tearful Walling. “In the first half I don’t know how many (point-blank shots) we missed, but it was a huge opportunity for us to make that big separation and we just couldn’t finish.
“We had a good lead, then we made silly mistakes. At halftime I challenged them to grow up. You know, we’re a veteran team ... we had to grow up and take care of the basketball and do the little things. I felt like we responded, but then a few things in the second half just didn’t go our way.”
BY THE NUMBERS
Doran and the hard-working Frye each scored 11 points to pace D-B, which shot 32.6% from the field and committed 15 turnovers.
Doran’s runner at the third-quarter buzzer and 3-point bombs from Hill and Lyons in the fourth period were key buckets in helping D-B gain control.
For West Ridge, which hit on just 26.4% of its floor attempts while committing 18 turnovers, West collected 12 points and Rachel Niebruegge tossed in 10.
The Lady Wolves dominated the first quarter, using great defensive pressure to force six D-B turnovers while committing none themselves.
The Lady Tribe respon- ded by outscoring West Ridge 14-4 in the second period.
West joined Frye and Doran on the all-tournament team.