Dobyns-Bennett has been hanging around in the shadows all season, but the Lady Indians haven’t been silenced yet.
Breaking the game open with a four-run fifth inning, D-B earned a 7-4 win over rival Science Hill on Tuesday at Metro-Kiwanis Park in the losers’ bracket semifinal of the District 1-4A softball tournament.
The Indians moved into Wednesday’s losers’ bracket final against David Crockett with a region berth on the line. Game time at Crockett’s field in Jonesborough is set for 6 p.m.
It was a season-ending loss for the Lady Hilltoppers (26-12).
A STEP AHEAD
D-B took control early, getting first-inning RBI hits from Payton Moore and Julianne Tipton.
Indians’ errors allowed Science Hill to plate a pair of runs in the fourth inning to make it 3-2, but D-B came to life again in the fifth. A single and two errors loaded the bases with nobody out, and the Indians scored on a wild pitch, a sacrifice fly by Tipton, an RBI single by Sophie Dean and another error.
“I think we settled for a little bit,” Tipton said. “But we buckled down and stayed serious and came back and made it happen.”
The Lady Hilltoppers got a pair of runs in the sixth, including one on an RBI single from Lora Wilgus.
IN THE CIRCLE
Tipton went the distance, allowing six hits and four runs, two earned. She walked one and struck out seven.
“A lot of it came from knowing I had trust in the team behind me, and trust in the pitches I knew I could throw well,” Tipton said. “I had trust and confidence in myself and the defense.”
For Science Hill, Zoey Cooper went the distance and allowed eight hits and seven runs, two earned. She walked two and struck out four.
Beth Pridemore had two hits as did Jayden Salts.