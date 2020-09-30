KINGSPORT — Stay focused.
That’s the goal of the Dobyns-Bennett girls soccer team heading into the final three-game stretch of the regular season that could end with a showdown for District 1-AAA supremacy and a share of the district title.
The Lady Indians (10-3, 5-1) kept their focus Tuesday with a 9-0 conference win over David Crockett (0-8, 0-4).
“We’ve been working on things in practice to get better and in order to get better you have to work on things in practice and then apply them in games,” Dobyns-Bennett coach Tony Weaver said. “I think they did that tonight. They applied the things we’ve been working on in practice.”
Weaver said it was important for his team to jump ahead early and set the tone for the match.
The coach’s instructions did not fall on deaf ears.
Junior Macee Pickup picked up two quick goals — one 55 seconds into the game and another three minutes later — off two assists from Blaire Barrett.
“We really got off to a quick start and we needed the momentum,” Pickup said. “We passed the ball a lot.
“We missed a lot of shots, just because we took a lot. I think we need to be more patient and pass it around more and get more quality shots. The quantity is not as important as the quality.”
The Lady Indians had 41 shots on goal in the game that was called in the 60th minute because of the nine-goal rule.
Pickup added another first-half goal and had two assists in the game for Dobyns-Bennett.
The Tribe also got two goals from senior Emilee Lane and one goal apiece from Maggie Fleming, Tayla Holt, Kinzee Mounger and Emma True. In addition to assists from Barrett and Pickup, Mia McLain added two assists and Madeline Lyons also had an assist for the Lady Indians.
Despite the lopsided score, Crockett refused to quit until the final horn for Lady Pioneer coach Bryan Barnett.
“He’s got a good squad. He’s had a bunch of people that have been hurt and they’ve just come back today,” Weaver said. “I feel for them. They’re kind of behind the eight ball because of injuries. But you’ve got to hand it to them. They never quit.”
UP NEXT
Dobyns-Bennett travels to Elizabethton for a non-district game Thursday before getting back to district action next week with a game at Daniel Boone on Oct. 6 and at home against Science Hill on Oct. 8.
Crockett is at home Thursday against Boone and hosts Elizabethton on Monday.