Looking at Dobyns-Bennett’s girls basketball team as Christmas approached, it didn’t seem like something special was happening.
But things changed in Florida, and the Lady Indians are as hot as any team in Northeast Tennessee in the new year.
The strong run, seven wins in their last eight games, was a product of growing from a tough schedule and the girls basically finding themselves and what they needed to do to be successful as a team.
“In my eight years this has turned out to be the toughest schedule we’ve played,” said D-B coach Bill Francis, whose team is 12-8 overall. “And not by design, it just happened that way. And we’ve been in every game except Farragut. We’ve learned a lot and the kids have grown, and the light bulb went on. It’s nice when you see it click.
“It really hit in Tampa. I was concerned we would go down there and go 0-3. But, we competed and had a chance to win the tournament against good competition.”
The Lady Indians came up five points short against King’s Academy (Florida) in the bracket championship.
Since then, D-B knocked off West Ridge on the road, before winning three straight against Jefferson County, Elizabethton and Daniel Boone.
The schedule doesn’t get easier. Of the remaining nine games, the opponents’ combined record is 114-54.
And now the Lady Indians face their most important challenge to date, a road encounter with David Crockett where first place in the Big Five Conference will be on the line Tuesday night. The Lady Pioneers (17-2 overall) and D-B are both 2-0 in the league.
“Playing down there is tough because they are so good on their home court,” Francis said. “And you can’t argue with 17-2. That’s an impressive start for a team that was similar to us, basically graduating its starting five.
“I think we match up pretty well, but their post player (Kadence) Fannon can play. Not including Science Hill — because we haven’t played (the Lady Hilltoppers) yet — of our 20 games Fannon is the best post we will have faced other than the girl from Bearden.”
Francis’ team has meshed five sophomores and four seniors into a nice rotation.
“This team really likes each other,” Francis said. “And they play for each other. When you celebrate each other every night, it is really pretty neat.”
Leading the way are sophomores Hannah Frye and Caroline Hill. Senior Olivia Doran has also been a key performer.
“Frye and Hill have led the charge, scoring consistently,” Francis said. “Caroline has shot the ball well, and Hannah is one of those double-double kids. She’s a true competitor.
“And while Olivia’s scoring hasn’t been as much, she has stuffed the stat sheet in every category and provided senior leadership.”
Also stepping up consistently has been point guard Madeline Lyons while guard Jadyn Lawson has brought a spark off the bench.
ALL-STATE FOOTBALL
The Tennessee Sports Writers Association is releasing its all-state teams this week.
Classes 6A-4A will be released Tuesday, Class 3A-1A comes out Wednesday.
Other fall sports teams will be released later in the week.
BASKETBALL STATE POLLS
BOYS
Dobyns-Bennett slipped a notch to No. 8 in this week’s Class 4A rankings while Science Hill is basically No. 11, missing the top 10 by three points. …
In Class 1A, Hampton defeated North Greene but remained three spots behind the Huskies. State voters tend to miss head-to-head results, but our rankings had Hampton at No. 5 and North Greene at No. 7. …
GIRLS
Unaka edged up a spot to No. 8 this week. The Lady Rangers, led by standout guard Lyndie Ramsey, have been building an impressive resume this season.
Boys games of the week
TUESDAY
Science Hill at West Ridge
FRIDAY
David Crockett at Daniel Boone
It’s a light week for big games, but the Big Five Conference has a pair of important contests that could significantly impact district tournament positioning.
Girls games of the week
TUESDAY
Dobyns-Bennett at David Crockett
THURSDAY
Unaka at North Greene
FRIDAY
David Crockett at Daniel Boone
It seems like all the Lady Pioneers do these days is play important basketball games. There’s two more on the docket for this week, including Tuesday’s game that could go a long way toward deciding the Big Five Conference championship. …
First place will be on the line in the Watauga Valley Conference on Thursday as the Lady Rangers have a chance to take a big step toward a league title.