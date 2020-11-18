It looks like Dobyns-Bennett is ahead of the pack as the 2020-21 Big Seven girls basketball season begins.
But although Science Hill is young, the roster has plenty of talent and the Lady Hilltoppers should give D-B a run for its money.
David Crockett has a strong group of returning players while Volunteer is looking to make another step forward in the tough league.
Daniel Boone has a rich tradition and can’t be overlooked, while Tennessee High and Cherokee will have to battle their way to get league victories.
DOBYNS-BENNETT
The Lady Indians seem to have the look of a tough team.
“Although we still lack size, this group plays well together,” said D-B head coach Bill Francis. “And all of the returners found different ways to work on their game during the offseason. I have been pleased with our first two weeks of practice so far.”
The projected starters are seniors Jaden Potts (5-3), Emilee Lane (5-8), Elle Francis (5-3), Caitlyn Wallace (5-9) and Jabrea Johnson (5-10).
Seeing time off the bench will be Injoi Bristol, Olivia Doran, Morgan Cordell and Madeline Lyons.
Potts signed with King University while Johnson and Wallace have drawn college interest.
“I hope we can compete as a senior-laden team should, and that we will deal in stride with all the uncertainties and distractions that will impact our routines,” Francis said. “As a team we will value every moment that we have on the court together because as we well know things can change very quickly.”
SCIENCE HILL
There were significant losses from last year’s team that reached the Class AAA state tournament.
But there is still plenty of reason for the Lady Hilltoppers to be optimistic, especially with the return of post player Kijanae Marion. The 6-foot junior averaged 11 points and six rebounds last year and is being recruited by mid-majors.
“She’s a very talented young lady,” said Science Hill head coach Scottie Whaley.
Also at the forefront will be Jasmin Myers, a 5-8 junior with a knack for making big plays. Another key player is 6-0 sophomore post Kathryne Patton. Also in the mix are Kierra Whitney (5-4, soph.) and Colleen Coughlin, a 5-6 junior transfer who should provide outside scoring ability. Lexi Green (5-6, Fr.) and 5-10 freshman Kierra Morrow are also in the mix.
Whaley said Whitney, Coughlin and Green will compete for spots in the starting lineup.
“This is a fantastic group to coach,” Whaley said. “We are very young, but we have a lot of pieces and just have to put them together. We have good size and skilled players who just need to play and get use to playing together.”
DAVID CROCKETT
New coach Thomas Gouge said he’s ready to roll.
“I’m very excited about getting started with this team,” said Gouge, who coached at Happy Valley last year. “It’s a senior-led team with a lot of varsity experience. Practices have been intense battles and the girls have been bringing their all every day. If we can stay healthy, I believe this team will have a very successful season.”
Leading the way is 5-10 senior forward Emma Gouge. She starts her fourth varsity season with 974 career points.
Other standout players include Mackenzie Baldwin (5-7, Sr., forward), Alyssa Suits (5-6, Sr., guard) and 5-6 senior guard Halle Scott.
Also, juniors Emily Trivette (5-8, guard) and Nora Walters (6-1, forward) are expected to contribute heavily.
Also in the playing time mix are Madison Day, Madison Orr, Kaylee Tester and freshman Sophia Gouge.
VOLUNTEER
There’s plenty of excitement in Church Hill for girls basketball.
Coming off a competitive season last year, the Lady Falcons return all five starters. At the forefront are Aliyah Crawley (5-11, Sr., post), Kenady Knittel (5-7, Sr., guard), Audrey Evans (5-7, Jr., guard), Kendra Huff (5-5, So., guard) and Atlee Dean (5-4, Sr., guard).
“My hopes for this season are to go further than we did last year,” said head coach Tyrone Smith. “We had a great breakout last year and surprised a lot of people. My high hopes are to finish in the top four and maybe the top three. And we want to get a region spot.”
Adding to the mix are junior Danielle Sizemore along with Elise McKinney and Emily Wyatt. Smith also said two freshmen, Veda Barton and Ava Jackson, can step in and help right away.
DANIEL BOONE
The Lady Trailblazers will look to five returning players to keep them fighting toward the top of the Big Seven.
Back in the mix are seniors Makayla Gourley (5-4, guard), Rebecca Higgins (5-7, guard) and Mckenna Dietz (5-10, guard) along with junior posts Camryn Sarvis (5-9) and Savannah Jessee (5-10).
“We are excited to see what this group brings to the table this year,” coach Beau Hauldren said. “More than other years we are going to have a deep bench, which will allow us to rotate eight or nine girls.”
Hauldren said Dietz is one of the key players.
“Mckenna Dietz is one who has seen a lot of action and has been a big part of our success over the last two years,” he said. “She will offer us some leadership and a lot of athleticism from the guard position.
“Savannah Jessee spent a large part of last year starting for us and had some big games down the stretch. Camryn Sarvis, Rebecca Higgins, and Makayla Gourley will bring athleticism, basketball IQ and experience.”
CHEROKEE
With five returning starters, the Lady Chiefs have reasons to be optimistic.
Seniors Lydia Alvis, Kaylan Henard and Destiny Jarnigan are back, along with junior Samantha Tilson and sophomore Macy McDavid.
“We didn’t have any seniors last season, so these girls got a lot of varsity experience,” said head coach Jason Lawson. “We have to do a better job of executing offensively this season. We need to be able to control the pace of the game: speed it up when necessary and also slow it down when we need to. We need to use our experience to our advantage.”
TENNESSEE HIGH
Riley Fritts returns at the guard position to give the Lady Vikings a starting spot.
“She makes our team go,” said assistant coach Charlie Tiller.
Fritts led the Lady Vikings in scoring last year.
Also back are senior forward Tori Ryan, who is the top rebounder, and Annie Hayes, a senior 3-point specialist.
The Lady Vikings will also rely on Kendall Cross and Madison Blair.
“We expect our team to be improved in a tough league this year and we hope to be in the mix for a regional berth,” Tiller said. “We will need our sophomores to step up into increased roles and our seniors to continue their growth from the last couple of years. We will also need our unproven bench depth to develop over the course of the season.”