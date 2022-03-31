KINGSPORT — Overcoming a four-run deficit, Dobyns-Bennett got a walk-off RBI single from Catie Zani in the bottom of the fifth inning for a 5-4 win over White House in the Eastman Invitational softball tournament Thursday at Brickyard Park.
Savannah Hutchins had two hits and two RBIs for the Lady Tribe. Zani and Emma Allgood each had two hits. Sophie Dean got the win, working a tidy top of the fifth inning in relief.
Bracket play in the four-day event begins Friday.
Dobyns-Bennett 10, Rye Cove 4
Hannah Frye had a homer and two doubles and drove in two runs as the Lady Indians rolled.
Frye also got the win in the circle. Catie Zani had two hits and two RBIs while Sophie Dean drove in a pair of runs. Hailey Porter added two hits.
West Ridge 4, Macon East 3
Lauren Richardson hit a two-run walk-off single in the bottom of the fifth inning to lift the Lady Wolves to the win over the Montgomery, Alabama, team.
Kendall Nash added two hits to the West Ridge cause. Victoria Browder went five innings in relief to get the win. She struck out five and allowed five hits.
West Ridge 11, South Greene 4
Madison Chapman went 4 for 4 with four RBIs to pace the Lady Wolves.
Natalie Moore was 3 for 4 and scored four times. Anna Grove, Bradlie Warner and Kendall Nash each had two hits and two RBIs.
BASEBALL
Dobyns-Bennett 16, Unicoi County 7
ERWIN — Sam Ritz had two home runs, finished with four RBIs and three runs scored in the Indians win over the Blue Devils.
Tanner Kilgore finished with a home run, double and three hits and five RBIs. Peyton Grimm had two hits, including a grand slam. He finished with five RBIs and three runs scored.
Lead-off batter Jake Timbes scored four runs. Andrew Myers went 2 for 4, while Jack Browder and Isaac Hale each scored twice.
Valentin Batrez homered twice and drove in four of Unicoi County’s runs. Chris Chavez was 2 for 4 with a triple. Nicky Satterly had a solo home run.
Louisville (Ohio) 12, West Ridge 7
KODAK — Drew Hoover had a 5-for-5 effort with two home runs, three RBIs and three runs scored in a losing effort for the Wolves.
Sam Reed was 3 for 5 and Wade Witcher was 2 for 5. Will Harris finished 2 for 3 and also homered.
Maryville Heritage 4, Daniel Boone 3
KNOXVILLE — Noah Cunningham hit a two-run double as the Mountaineers rallied with three runs in the top of the seventh inning to defeat the Trailblazers.
Graham Jones scored off a Heritage error to tie the game at 1-1 in the second inning. Hudson York hit a two-run home run over center field to give Boone its 3-1 lead in the third inning.
Graham Jones had six strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings as the Boone starter.
Lake Park (Ill.) 7, David Crockett 6
MURFREESBORO — It came down to the last play, but David Crockett was on the wrong end of a walk-off.
The game was tied at six with Lake Park batting in the bottom of the seventh when Derek Ittner singled on a 3-2 count, scoring two runs.
The Pioneers tallied three runs in the third. David Crockett scored its runs on a fielder’s choice by Ethan Swift in the frame.
Lake Park’s big fourth inning was driven by a home run by JC Ahlstedt.
Deason Swiatek took the loss for Crockett, surrendering two runs on one hit over 1 1/3 innings, striking out a pair.
Sullivan East 20, Happy Valley 2
BLUFF CITY — Tyson Mitchell had a day for East in a 20-2 nonconference win over Happy Valley.
Mitchell, who drove in five runs on three singles.
The Patriots jumped out to an early lead on a fielder’s choice in the first inning and 12 runs in the third.
The high-powered Bluff City bunch’s offense came from singles by Mitchell, Corbin Dickenson and Nolan Lunsford, walks by Zach Johnson and Lucas Eaton, a sacrifice fly by Justice Dillard, a fielder’s choice by Dylan Bartley, and an error on a ball put in play by Jonathan Beach.
Volunteer 5, West Greene 0
MOSHEIM — Ethan Smith was lights out on the mound for Volunteer, not allowing a run in a complete game shutout while tallying six strikeouts.
The Falcons tallied three runs in the fourth, led by Conner Haynes and a double by Zach Justice.
Smith was able to help out his own cause in the second, hitting a solo home run. Riley Littleton led Volunteer going 2-for-3 at the dish.
Volunteer also won the second game, 13-4.
Tennessee High 18, Johnson County 2
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Vikings rolled to a big 18-2 nonconference win over Johnson County behind the big bats of Brayden Blevins, Andrew Dingus, Greg Harris, Logan Quales, and Adyn Patlan.
Johnson County struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing Tennessee High.
In the first, Mutter drove in one run when he doubled and added on in the third.
Tennessee High scored five runs, powered by Blevins, Dingus, Harris, Quales and Patlan all driving in runs in the inning.
Payne Ladd caused headaches for the Longhorns, going 3 2/3 innings without allowing a hit or run while striking out five.
Ethan Icenhour and Graham Reece each collected one hit to lead the Longhorns.
The Vikings had 15 hits in the game as Dingus, Blevins, Patlan, Quales and Harris each managed multiple hits. Dingus led Tennessee, going 3-for-3.
FCA Flames 22, Unaka 0
ELIZABETHTON — Colton Ables went 2-for-2 with five RBIs to lead the Flames over Unaka.
Elijah Johnson threw a no-hitter while allowing one walk and striking out four.
AJ Andrews was 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs while Carson Shah went 2-for-3 with 3 RBIs.
The Flames had 17 hits on the day and the Rangers were guilty of five errors.
FCA Flames 13, Unaka 1
ELIZABETHTON — Carson Shah drove in four on two hits to lead FCA Flames.
Eb Vernot was the winning pitcher for FCA Flames, going two innings, allowing zero runs on zero hits, striking out four.
Logan Lewis took the loss for Unaka.
Clarksville Academy 18, Hampton 1
SEVIERVILLE — The Cougars scored 13 runs in the fourth inning to make quick work of the Bulldogs in the Smoky Mountain Classic.
Chance Point had one hit and scored Hampton’s lone run.
Cooper Wallace and Derrick Merriweather drove in three runs each for Clarksville Academy.
BOYS SOCCER
Dobyns-Bennett 2, Greeneville 0
GREENEVILLE — Maddox DeVinney got things started for the Indians in the 11th minute by scoring on a penalty kick.
Bryson Broadwater followed it up in the 27th minute with a goal that gave D-B enough of a cushion for a big nonconference road win at Burley Stadium.
Ryan True made four saves, including two in the final minutes of the game to preserve the victory for the Tribe.
Volunteer 4, Grainger 0
CHURCH HILL — Dawson Dykes scored four goals to give him 15 for the season in the Falcons’ win over the Grizzlies. Cameron Cox and Ethan Lukens each had an assist.
Jackson McLain and Isaiah Livesay combined in goal for the shutout. The Volunteer backline dominated the game defensively led by Cole Johnson, Owen Miller, Aiden Nelms and Nolan Amyx.
Providence Academy 6, Oak Hill Academy 1
MOUTH OF WILSON, Va. — The Knights got a hat trick from Reed Stoltzfus in a road win over Oak Hill. James Reese had two goals while brother Jacob had one tally.
Stoltzfus, Jasper Williams, Landon Colinger and James Reese all had an assist.
Caleb Zapeda played well in goal, racking up six saves.