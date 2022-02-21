In the District 1-1A girls basketball championship game, Cloudland was unable to answer a North Greene run.
The Lady Huskies claimed the title on Monday night, picking up a 46-37 victory with the aid of an 11-1 second-half charge.
In the consolation game, Unaka scored a thrilling 72-70 overtime victory over Hampton.
In the Region 1-A quarterfinals set for Friday night, Cloudland will host Hancock County while North Greene will welcome Jellico to Baileyton.
Ella Benfield had 10 points to lead Cloudland, which got nine from Saharra McKinne.
Cloudland jumped out to a 14-8 lead late in the first quarter, but a quick 5-0 run to end the quarter cut the Lady Highlanders’ advantage to 14-13.
Ryan Turbyfill and McKinney hit shots to push the CHS lead out, but Shelby Davenport and Brooklyn Anderson answered as Cloudland maintained a 23-22 lead at the half.
The teams traded points in the opening minutes of the third quarter as Karah Fields trimmed the NG lead to 29-28 in the closing minutes of the third. NG reeled off four straight points to end the quarter, and scored seven of the first eight points of the fourth quarter to take a 40-29 lead.
Cloudland continued to battle, but was unable to rally in the closing seconds.
Anderson had 15 points to lead scorers and was named the tournament’s most valuable player. Zoe Sanders added 11 points and Davenport tossed in seven.
Unaka 72, Hampton 70 (OT)
Kiki Forney scored on a lay-up with an assist from Lyndie Ramsey as the Lady Rangers rallied for a thrilling overtime victory over Hampton.
Ramsey finished with 38 points.
Unaka will travel to Washburn and Hampton will travel to Cosby to open the Region 1-A tournament on Saturday.
Hampton’s Madi McClain led four Lady Bulldogs in double-digits with 25 points — including a buzzer-beater at the end of regulation to force overtime.
Linsey Jenkins had 16 points, and Taylor Berry and Macy Henry amassed 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Unaka had to rally as Hampton led by 16 at one point and maintained a 37-23 lead at the half.
Ramsey and company cut the lead to seven by the start of the fourth, and took their first lead with 4:49 remaining with a Macy Ensor 3-pointer.
Hampton, however, battled back from a late four-point deficit to force overtime.
Forney finished with 11 points while Ensor had eight.