North Greene’s softball season changed twice — both times because of wins over Unaka.
By the time the season was over, the Lady Huskies had earned two state tournament wins for the first time in program history. And North Greene took home fourth place in Class A.
A late-season league win over Unaka changed perspective for the postseason and a district championship win over the Lady Rangers paved the path to the state.
The Lady Huskies were making their fourth appearance in the state tournament, and hadn’t won a game since beating Boyd Buchanan in 1979.
They became the first Watauga Valley Conference team to win two games in one state tournament. Unaka has earned wins in five different tournaments while University High has one state tournament win in its history.
After a 13-0 loss to Summertown in this year’s opening round, North Greene bounced back with two wins.
“The girls had a good attitude and approach,” North Greene head coach Danny Weems said. “They flushed the game we lost and came out with a new perspective. We played the way we played in the postseason. We got a good clean game from (pitcher) Cambell Gaby, and we pushed across enough runs to win the game.”
At one point this season, the Huskies were 11-8 and didn’t appear to be on any kind of fast track. They had suffered a 10-run loss to Unaka and would lose to Cloudland five days after falling to 11-8.
The Lady Huskies’ season changed the first time with a come-from-behind 4-3 win over Unaka on April 29.
It changed for a second time on May 13 when North Greene defeated Unaka 3-1 for the district championship. That decision put Unaka on the road to Greenback in the region semifinals, where the Lady Rangers’ season ended.
Meanwhile, North Greene defeated Cosby, Greenback and Oliver Springs to reach the state tournament.
Unfortunately the Huskies were paired against Summertown, a team that buzzed through the tournament and outscored its four opponents by a combined margin of 27-1. Star senior pitcher Claire Woods, who is headed to Middle Tennessee State, struck out 44 batters in 26 innings and allowed just 10 hits and one run.
“It was a tough task,” said Weems, whose team lost in five innings.
But North Greene bounced back to defeat Union City (5-0) and Sale Creek (7-4).
Gaby, a sophomore, threw a four-hit shutout against Union City. Against Sale Creek, she racked up 14 strikeouts.
North Greene’s season ended against Eagleville, a team with a talented pitcher and catcher who are both in the eighth grade. Eagleville beat the Lady Huskies 5-0 and eventually finished as state runner-up.
Next year the Watauga Valley Conference is shaping up to be quite a battle between North Greene and Unaka, which had just one senior on its roster this year.