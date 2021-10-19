Sophia Youngman and Morgan Mahoney had two goals apiece in Science Hill’s 8-0 rout of Sevier County in the Region 1-AAA semifinal at Kermit Tipton Stadium on Tuesday night.
The Lady Hilltoppers (16-1-2) will now host Jefferson County on Thursday in the regional final. The Lady Patriots edged Dobyns-Bennett 1-0 to advance.
It was another dominating offensive performance for the Lady ’Toppers as they pummeled the Lady Bearettes with a staggering 51 shots, 30 of them on goal.
The scoring started early as Science Hill’s Gabby Gracia took a through ball in the 10th minute and blasted a shot over the outstretched arms of Sevier County goalkeeper Karri Dockery. Twelve minutes later, Youngman made it 2-0 off an assist from Taylor Jones.
“When I got the ball, I saw there was an opening between the center and outside backs,” said Gracia. “I was ready to make that run and just took the shot.”
Science Hill’s offensive pressure was so intense that Sevier County was unable to advance the ball out of their own end. The result was reflected on the scoreboard.
“Our speed of play in the first 15 to 20 minutes of the game was the fastest we’ve moved the ball all year,” said Science Hill coach Ron Kind. “We talked before the game about keeping the ball in their end and that was the key, we had it in front of their goal all night.”
Megan Burleson added a goal in the 29th minute with Claire Rountree pushing the advantage to 4-0 with her goal in the 32nd minute.
By halftime, the Lady Hilltoppers had 18 shots on goal and had not allowed a single shot by Sevier County (13-4-2).
The second half was just more of the same as Science Hill continued its relentless assault on the Lady Bearettes’ goal.
Youngman added a second-half goal with Jones jumping on the scoring bandwagon for the Lady ’Toppers. Mahoney closed out the scoring with her two goals in the final 12 minutes of the game.
Sevier County did manage one shot on goal early in the second half, but Science Hill’s smothering defense kept the Lady Bearettes bottled up all night.
“Right now, I think our defense is playing very well,” said Lady Hilltoppers sophomore center back Kayleigh Stocton. “I feel like we have a chance to go far if we can continue to play like this.”
Jefferson County 1, Dobyns-Bennett 0
DANDRIDGE — The Lady Indians were eliminated in hard-to-stomach fashion as Jefferson County scored in the final 10 minutes, then hung on for the victory.