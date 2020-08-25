Science Hill’s girls soccer team remained undefeated Tuesday night with a 4-1 victory over Tennessee High at Kermit Tipton Stadium.
Megan Burleson scored two goals while Sophia Youngman and Nora Pugh added one apiece as the Lady Hilltoppers improved to 3-0.
“I thought that went pretty well,” Science Hill coach David Strickland said. “We grew into the game, had a lot of the ball. We created a lot of good chances and the moments where we were broken down, we got reorganized really quickly.”
Science Hill controlled much of the action and Tennessee High, with goalkeeper Briget Flaherty leading the way, absorbed a lot of the pressure.
Burleson got Science Hill on the board less than six minutes into the game with a right-footed blast from close range. It settled the Hilltoppers down.
“It helps to get that first one,” Strickland said. “You can start putting the ball on the floor a little more. You’re not so worried as much. After we got the second one, that helps even more.”
Science Hill’s second goal, by Youngman, came in the 30th minute and it put the Hilltoppers up 2-0 at halftime.
Tennessee High, which fell to 1-2, put some pressure on the Hilltoppers to start the second half, forcing a couple of corner kicks. The second one did the trick when Claire Helms knocked home a corner from Amelia Teri, cutting Science Hill’s lead to 2-1.
Burleson then scored on a breakaway 11 minutes into the second half, and Pugh added her goal 15 minutes later.
“We had some young players play some good minutes tonight,” Strickland said. “And Megan got on the end of a couple. Kinley (Thompson) had a really good match tonight. The Luna sisters, Sarah and Ellie, anchored the back row. And I have to give Claire (Roundtree) credit for all the dirty work she did winning balls and putting them back in play. She was just selfless.”
Science Hill is scheduled to play at Knox Catholic on Thursday.