It didn’t take long for Science Hill to announce its authority.
The Lady Hilltoppers scored three times in the first 12 minutes — the first two by Riley Jones — and rolled to a 5-0 win over Daniel Boone in the girls’ high school soccer season opener for both teams Tuesday night at Tipton Stadium.
THE ATTACK
Jones found a shot path through the Boone defense less than five minutes into the game and lofted a soft arching strike that tipped off the hands of the Lady Trailblazers’ goalkeeper and trickled into the net.
“It was a run down the sideline and a cross that turned into a goal,” Jones said.
Two minutes later, Jones struck again. This time she filtered through defenders and smacked a left-footed low liner that crossed in front of the left post and nestled just inside of the right post for a 2-0 Science Hill lead.
Before Boone could regroup, Megan Burleson got her first net attack of the season. She collected the ball in the middle of the field and pounded a ripper into the net.
From there to halftime, Boone provided more resistance on the defensive end. But the Lady Hilltopppers maintained a 3-0 edge.
“I feel like we did kind of slow down after the first two goals,” Jones said. “We could have definitely put more in, but for the first conference game of the season I think we did really good.”
STILL WORKING
Science Hill didn’t sit on its lead. Morgan Mahoney earned a score with 36:15 left in the contest. A handful of minutes later, Burleson found the net for the second time in the contest.
Jones said she and her teammates did several good things overall.
“We worked really good as a team together,” she said. “We moved the ball side to side better in the second half. And we did a good job of passing instead of dribbling in on the defender.”
NEXT UP
Science Hill will travel to Murfreesboro for the Meet in the Middle tournament Friday and Saturday. Boone is back in action Thursday when it will play host to David Crockett at 6 p.m.
