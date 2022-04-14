It wasn’t a surprise to see Dobyns-Bennett intentionally walk the dangerous Maddie Diamond in the bottom of the ninth inning to load the bases.
But it turned out Lora Wilgus was equally dangerous on this day.
Wilgus delivered a walk-off RBI single to lift Science Hill to a 3-2 win over the Lady Indians in a Big Five Conference softball game Thursday at Metro-Kiwanis Park.
The win kept the Lady Hilltoppers (21-8) in a first-place tie with Daniel Boone in league play. Science Hill is 7-1 in the conference.
It continued to be a struggle for Dobyns-Bennett, which is clearly still one of the best teams in the area but can’t seem to buy league wins. The Lady Indians (19-12) fell to 1-6 in the Big Five.
“My kids played hard,” Dobyns-Bennett coach Andy Hubbard said. “I’m super proud of them.”
It was Science Hill’s second one-run league win over Dobyns-Bennett.
“D-B has been through some battles,” Lady Hilltoppers coach Megan Harmon said.
THE WINNING RALLY
Beth Pridemore got things started with a bloop single to right field. Bree Presnell followed with a bloop over the pitcher’s head, beating the throw to first base.
Jayden Salts drove a deep fly ball down the left field line that finished as an RBI double and tied the game at 2-2, leaving runners on second and third.
D-B elected to walk Diamond, who has six homers on the season, to bring Wilgus to the plate.
“I was not going to let that get to me,” Wilgus said of the intentional walk.
“I was just thinking I had to get it through the dirt. Anything would work, like a deep fly. I saw the ball get past the shortstop, and I was screaming down the line.
“It was amazing. I’ve never felt anything like that before.”
Harmon said Wilgus has been working hard to get back in the lineup.
“I’m so stinking proud of her,” Harmon said. “Lora has been battling back from injury. She has really been working hard and rehabbing. And she has played her role.”
LATE NOISE
D-B had just one hit going into the top of the seventh, but came to life and tied the game on a two-out RBI single by Emma Allgood.
Then in the top of the eighth, Catie Zani drove a pitch well over the left field fence for what seemed to be the touch that would lift D-B over the top. Then the Indians loaded the bases with one out.
However, for the second inning in a row, Diamond, the Lady Hilltoppers’ third baseman, made a diving catch of a bunt attempt and turned it into a double play.
“She made incredible plays in the field,” Harmon said. “She played a really good game defensively.”
PITCHERS’ DUEL
Both Julianne Tipton and Presnell were fantastic in the circle. D-B’s Tipton allowed just five hits in eight-plus innings with two walks and five strikeouts.
Presnell gave up seven hits, six coming from the seventh inning on. She walked four and struck out 11.
LEADERS
Salts was the only Science Hill player with two hits.
For D-B, Allgood was only player with two hits.