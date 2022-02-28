DANDRIDGE — Science Hill saw an opportunity to change the narrative, and the Lady Hilltoppers seized the moment.
And later in the game, they held on to keep their season alive.
A giant run to end the third quarter gave Science Hill control, and although it lost most of its lead down the stretch the Lady Hilltoppers earned a 47-43 win over Jefferson County in the Region 1-4A girls basketball semifinals Monday night at the Lady Patriots’ gym.
“We talked about how we didn’t want our season to be over,” Science Hill’s Nae Marion said. “They had beaten us two times already this season, and they said we weren’t a good team. We wanted to prove ourselves.”
Science Hill (19-11) earned a sectional berth and will take on Sevier County in Wednesday’s championship game at 7 p.m. Sevier (25-6) secured its spot with a 40-30 win over Morristown West.
CHANGING THE NARRATIVE
Early in the third quarter, Science Hill had just 20 points and trailed by seven.
But when Kali McMahan picked up her fourth foul, the Lady Hilltoppers had a golden opportunity. They finished the third quarter with a dominant 18-2 run and the Lady Patriots were in trouble on the wrong side of a 38-29 score.
Colleen Coughlin had a pair of treys during the run while Nae Marion, Kat Patton and Amaya Redd also came up big.
TROUBLE ALL NIGHT
Marion and Patton destroyed Jefferson County in the paint as Science Hill outrebounded Jeff County, 38-21.
Both girls had double-double efforts with Marion totaling 16 points and 13 rebounds while Patton had 16 points and 10 rebounds.
“That’s our bread and butter,” Science Hill coach Scottie Whaley said. “We knew if we could get it inside, that’s where we’re going to go with it. We wanted to pound the ball inside and get (Jeff County’s Kali McMahan) in foul trouble. Kat and Nae, this was the best game they played against Jeff. Nae showed a lot of leadership out there, and Kat made a big shot late.”
Patton said the game plan was simple.
“Our coaches told us to go out and hit the boards and score, and that’s what we did,” Patton said.
THE COMEBACK
Jefferson County turned the tide in the fourth quarter, coming back from a 13-point deficit to cut the gap to three points at 46-43. In the final minute, the Lady Patriots had multiple opportunities to tie the game. They got one good look, but it didn’t find the net.
Science Hill’s Kierra Whitney made the first of two free throws with 5.6 seconds remaining to seal the outcome.
For Jefferson County, McMahan led the way with 21 points despite the foul trouble. Brooke Satterfield chipped in with 10.
Sevier County 40, Morr. West 30
The Bearettes pulled away for a 15-point lead early in the third quarter and the Trojans were unable to make a serious threat.
Natali Shultz led District 2-4A champion Sevier County with 12 points on four treys.
For West, Delaney Weddington was the only player in double figures as she finished with 11 points.