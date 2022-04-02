KINGSPORT — Science Hill struck for four runs — thanks to four straight successful bunts — in the fourth inning to erase a deficit and rode the momentum to a 7-3 win over Fulton on Saturday night.
The round of 16 championship bracket victory moved the Lady Hilltoppers (16-5) into the quarterfinals of Eastman Invitational softball tournament.
Science Hill, which has won all five of its games in the event, moved into Sunday’s action and will play at 10 a.m. at Brickyard Park against Volunteer, a 7-0 winner over Boiling Springs.
Trailing 2-1, Science Hill got a walk before Fulton misplayed two bunts for errors — the second plating two runs. A fielder’s choice bunt and sacrifice bunt moved two more runs across.
Madeline Diamond put Science Hill ahead with a second inning homer over the left field fence. She added an RBI double in the sixth inning.
Zoey Cooper went the distance in the circle, allowing eight hits, two earned runs, and striking out five.
Volunteer 7, Boiling Springs 0
Addyson Fisher threw a two-hitter and struck out seven for the Lady Falcons in their round of 16 game.
Zetta Smith had three this while Audrey Evans and Haley Russell each had two hits.
Dobyns-Bennett 6, M. East 2
Payton Moore and Sophie Dean each had two hits and two RBIs as the Lady Indians won their round of 16 game.
Dean also got the win, going the distance and allowing seven hits. She totaled four strikeouts.
David Crockett 8, White House 6
Ashlyn Dulaney cranked out a home run and finished with four RBIs for the Lady Pioneers.
She had two hits as did teammates Rhyne Massey, Kristen Lowery and Julie Maupin.
David Crockett 3, Macon East 2
Karly Honeycutt pitched a three-hitter for the Lady Pioneers.
Ashlyn Dulaney had two hits and two RBIs while Rhyne Massey added two hits.
Dobyns-Bennett 4, Greeneville 0
The Lady Indians got a five-hit shutout in the circle from Sophie Dean, and she also added two hits and two RBIs. Hannah Frye was 3 for 3 with an RBI.
Dobyns-Bennett 2, Patrick Henry 1
Hannah Frye was a stalwart in the circle, tossing a five-hitter with six strikeouts. Teammate Sophie Dean finished with two hits.
Unicoi County 4, North Greene 1
It was a big day at the plate for Skylar Tipton and Betsabe Chavez as they combined for six hits.
Chavez hit a pair of triples, and Tipton drove in three runs.
Cami Peterson went the distance in the circle, allowing five hits with no earned runs and striking out seven.
Unicoi County 14, Clinton 10
Skylar Tipton of the Lady Blue Devils continued her plate assault, pushing her total to seven straight hits with a 4-for-4 performance.
Hannah Shelton went 3 for 4 with two RBIs while Jala Chandley was 2 for 4 two RBIs. Faith Bennett added two hits.
Tennessee High 8, Unaka 2
A five-run fifth inning doomed the Lady Rangers.
Four Tennessee High players had two hits: McKenzie Orfield, Abigail Haga, Kaci Honaker and Macie Strouth.
For Unaka, Sadie Shoun had three hits while Kendall Bare totaled two.
Unaka 4, Patrick Henry 2
Kendall Bare doubled in a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to lift the Lady Rangers to the win. Bare finished with two hits and three RBIs. Lyndie Ramsey added two hits.
West Ridge 4, Sullivan East 0
Wolves’ pitcher Victoria Browder cut down the Lady Patriots with a three-hit shutout.
Browder struck out six batters and was complemented by hitters Anna Grove and Kendall Nash, who each had two hits. Lilly Frazier and Macey Clark each drove in two runs.
For East, Keelye Fields had two hits.
Fulton 2, Sullivan East 1
Cassie Littleford had two hits for the Lady Patriots, but they fell victim to Lindy Webber as she struck out 12 batters in a five-inning complete game and also had two hits.
Elizabethton 18, University High 1
Scoring 13 times before the Lady Buccaneers could get three outs, the Cyclones rolled to the win.
Maely Ingram had a double, triple and drove in three runs while finishing with three hits. Emma O’Quinn, Maddie O’Quinn and Kenidy Harris each added three hits with Harris driving home three runs.
Madisun Pritchard had two hits and three RBIs while Mollie Johnson and Cheyenne Poiriux each had two hits.
BASEBALL
Unaka’s Ramsey fires no-hitter
ELIZABETHTON — Landon Ramsey threw a no-hitter with 20 strikeouts as Unaka defeated Cosby 3-1 on Friday for its first win of the season.
Besides his exploits on the mound, Ramsey had a hit and drove in a run. Logan Lewis and Brayden Powell matched his efforts at the plate with the Rangers’ other hits and RBIs. Unaka improved to 1-12 on the season.
Lexington Catholic 7, Crockett 5
It was another tough loss for the Pioneers as the Kentucky team pushed across two runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Noah Oster led Crockett with three hits and two RBIs while Jobe Hanneken added two hits.
Providence Academy 7, Seymour 1
SEVIERVILLE — Tyner Simpson put the cuffs on the Eagles’ hitters, holding them to two hits while striking out 12 in the complete-game performance.
Lucas Belcher and Caleb Cross each had two hits for the Knights.
Concord Christian 8, FCA Flames 6
PINEY FLATS — Carson Shah went 2 for 2 with a triple and four RBIs, but it wasn’t enough to lift the Flames in the first game of a doubleheader.
FCA Flames 11, Concord 3
A.J. Andrews gave up three first-inning runs, but locked it down and went the distance on a two-hitter in the second game of a doubleheader.
At the plate for the Flames, Elijah Johnson was 2 for 3 with two doubles two RBIs. The Flames improved to 6-8 on the season.
Elizabethton 9, West Brunswick 7
SHALOTTE, N.C. — Gage Treadway and Kaleb Hambrick each had two hits while Jack Farris drove in a pair of runs to lead the Cyclones to the road victory Friday night.