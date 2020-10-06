Playing a team from the Knoxville area usually means a challenge.
This was no exception, but Science Hill was up for it.
The Lady Hilltoppers got a goal midway though the second half from Hannah Dawson, breaking a tie and eventually lifting them to a 3-1 soccer win over Knox Karns on Tuesday night at Tipton Stadium.
Science Hill improved to 12-2-1 on the season.
“They were hard to break down,” Science Hill head coach David Strickland said of Karns. “They fought really hard in the first half. In the second half we got better with our play, the ball moved quicker, and we found more opportunities to score.”
THE DECIDING STRIKE
Science Hill controlled field position in the second half. The pressure began to wear on Karns, and Dawson found a crease for the tiebreaker.
“Taylor Jones and one of the Karns girls got into a tussle for the ball and both of them went down,” Strickland said. “Taylor pushed it off to Hannah as she went down, and Hannah had an absolutely great finish. She hit a really good shot.”
The Lady Hilltoppers ended any doubt by tacking on a goal with just under 12 minutes left in the contest. Once again, it was Burleson finding the back of the net.
UP NEXT
It was an impressive victory because the Lady Hilltoppers were able to focus on the task at hand despite their biggest game of the season, to date, set for Thursday. They will travel to take on rival Dobyns-Bennett with the regular season title at stake.
“We are coming into the portion of the season where you are asked to play at a certain level every game,” Strickland said. “You have to bring your level up every single game. I think we responded pretty well.”
The Hilltoppers defeated D-B in the first meeting, 4-0.
QUICK FEET
It looked like the Lady Hilltoppers were going to have their way early. Just three minutes into the contest, Megan Burleson collected the ball inside the box and the defense was leveraged. Burleson struck the ball hard and right, scattering net dust for a 1-0 lead.
RIGHTING THE SHIP
Karns overcame the early blow, and starting delivering some of its own attacks. With 16 minutes left in the first half, the Lady Beavers broke their own ice with a game-tying goal. The game was knotted 1-1 at the break.