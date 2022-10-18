Mercy, mercy, mercy!
Tuesday’s Region 1-AAA girls soccer semifinal at Kermit Tipton Stadium was played in frigid conditions, but Science Hill’s offense was red hot.
Lady Hilltoppers junior Morgan Mahoney scored just 36 seconds into the match, and by halftime Science Hill had mercifully mercy-ruled visiting Morristown West 9-0.
“The girls were prepared,” said Science Hill coach Ron Kind. “We had a rough practice on Monday. I just didn’t think our spirit was there, so I had to get on them a little bit.
“They came out tonight on the front foot and just took it to West. At this stage, we just need to continue to focus on the quality of our finishing.”
Moving on, the Lady Hilltoppers (15-3-2) will host Dobyns-Bennett (15-5) in Thursday's region final. D-B, which advanced with a 3-1 victory at Jefferson County, and Science Hill are both assured a place in Saturday's sectional round.
Against Morristown West (9-9-1), Science Hill’s attack was relentless from the outset. Riley Jones raced down the left wing on the Lady Hilltoppers’ first possession and crossed a perfect pass that Mahoney slipped past Lady Trojans goalkeeper Kaitlyn Oliver.
“I think we just wanted it,” said Mahoney. “This team wants to see how far we can go in the playoffs. Right now, we’re excited about and looking forward to the championship game on Thursday.”
Megan Burleson and Hannah Dawson added goals in the 15th and 17th minutes, respectively, and the onslaught had begun.
Jones and Kinley Thompson both scored in the 21st minute, upping the advantage to an insurmountable 5-0.
Brooklyn Ringersma added back-to-back goals followed by another from Jones and the coup de gras in the 36th minute by Nora Pugh, making it 9-0.
The final four minutes of the half were a formality. When the halftime whistle blew, it was all over and done.
Sydney Blocker was one of the offensive ringleaders, producing several assists. Her sights are set on Thursday.
“Tonight, we just wanted to win,” said Blocker. “Now we get to play in the championship and we’re hoping it will be against Dobyns-Bennett. We think we should have scored a few more goals in our win against them last week.”
Dobyns-Bennett 3, Jefferson County 1
DANDRIDGE — Kora Houlihan hit a 40-yard shot with 20 seconds left in the first half to break a 1-1 tie and lead the Lady Indians over the Lady Patriots.
Ava Flanary gave Dobyns-Bennett the early edge with a goal in the ninth minute off an assist by Carlee Cradic. The Lady Patriots (7-10-1) tied the game on a direct free kick after a handling foul.
Maggie Fleming added a final score for D-B in the 53rd minute.