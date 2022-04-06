GRAY — Daniel Boone is the power-hitting team, but Science Hill freshman Maddie Diamond was the one who authored the game’s biggest blast.
Diamond crushed a two-run, sixth-inning homer over the center-field fence, helping Science Hill earn a 4-3 softball win over the Lady Trailblazers on Wednesday.
The Lady Hilltoppers (18-7 overall) took over first place in the Big Five Conference, improving to 4-0 in the league. Boone (16-4) slipped to 3-1 in the conference.
“It’s a big deal coming in on their home field and taking a conference win — from anybody — but especially Boone,” Science Hill coach Megan Harmon said.
A BIG BLOW
Boone had taken a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning on Riley Brinn’s RBI groundout.
But Beth Pridemore led off the top of the sixth with a single. There were two outs when Diamond came to the plate.
“I was just looking for solid contact because the first two at-bats I didn’t do my full potential I think I could have done,” Diamond said. “I was looking for hard contact to score Beth.”
Diamond said she took no chances despite hitting a laser that cleared the center-field fence in the blink of an eye.
“I always sprint to first, just in case,” Diamond said. “You never know what’s going to happen. But once I saw the umpire do the home run thing, I was proud I had solid contact.”
STAYING TOUGH
Trailing 4-2 for its final at-bat, Boone didn’t go quietly.
Pinch-hitter Ava Saul ripped an RBI single to make it 4-3, but Science Hill got the final out to make a winner out of pitcher Bree Presnell. She was superb at keeping Boone’s big bats off balance throughout the game.
“We mixed it up a bunch and Bree hit her spots,” Harmon said. “She definitely produced today and did what she was supposed to do.”
Presnell allowed five hits and struck out five.
BOONE’S VIEW
Lady Trailblazers coach Jeremy Jenkins said Science Hill earned it.
“I thought they were the more aggressive team all the way,” Jenkins said. “They hit with runners on, and we didn’t. We can’t wait until the last inning and think it will happen miraculously.
“But we were up 2-1 in the sixth inning with Maggie (Hillman) in the circle, and I will take that 100 percent of the time. We can’t waste this loss. We will let this eat on us and then come back out (Thursday) against West Ridge.”