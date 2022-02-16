High school basketball games are 32 minutes, and — in theory at least — the first four count the same as the last four.
Science Hill knocked down a pair of treys early in the game en route to building a big lead, and Kathryne Patton delivered the big shots in the fourth quarter to hold off a Dobyns-Bennett rally.
The Lady Hilltoppers earned a spot in the District 1-4A championship game by beating the Lady Indians 43-39 in a semifinal contest Wednesday night at The New Gym.
“I’m happy for our kids and happy to be in the championship,” Science Hill head coach Scottie Whaley said.
Improving to 16-11 on the season, second-seeded Science Hill will travel to take on top-seeded David Crockett in Friday’s title game at 7 p.m. The Lady Pioneers (24-5) earned their berth with a 56-49 win over West Ridge.
THE RECAP
Mainly because of injuries, Science Hill hasn’t been as big of a threat from the perimeter. But Lexi Green and Kierra Whitney each connected from behind the arc in the first quarter as the Lady Hilltoppers built a 16-5 advantage.
They stretched that lead to 31-15 in the third quarter before Dobyns-Bennett made a significant bid to catch them. That’s when Patton stepped up. She scored eight of her team-high 14 points in the fourth quarter.
“We told her at halftime she passed it too much in the first half,” Whaley said. “She’s just physically bigger than anybody they have. We told her to go take over the game and be dominant and she did. And our kids did a good job of getting her the ball for the most part.”
Patton said she simply stayed within the framework of the team’s plan.
“I just knew we all wanted to win,” Patton said. “As a team everybody had to step up, and I was just playing my role.”
COMING BACK
The Lady Indians showed a lot of spirit, cutting the Science Hill lead to four points late in the game and threatening to get even closer.
The Lady Hilltoppers missed all seven of their fourth-quarter free throw attempts and were 4 of 16 for the game.
“We have not shot free throws good all year,” Whaley said. “Everybody knows that. But we have to go up there and shoot with confidence and make them down the stretch. (Thursday) we’re going to shoot free throws for 45 minutes, and that will be practice.”
The Indians needed a few more shots to drop in the final minutes, but Science Hill’s defense limited their good looks.
“We talked at halftime and said we’re going down fighting,” Dobyns-Bennett head coach Bill Francis said. “We’re not always going to have our best, and we may not start the best, but we’re not going down without a fight. We just dug ourselves too big of a hole again.”
ADDING TO THE MIX
Science Hill got nine points from Nae Marion, who was also a big factor on the glass. Marion scored her 1,000th point in the game and will be honored prior to tonight’s boys semifinal game at Science Hill between the Hilltoppers and Daniel Boone.
Amaya Redd chipped in with eight points, most of them coming on power moves to the basket.
For Dobyns-Bennett, Hannah Frye totaled nine points while Caroline Hill added six.