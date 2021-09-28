It has been quite a season for Science Hill so far, and Tuesday night was another step in the right direction.
The Lady Hilltoppers battled through a tight contest, eventually earning a 1-0 win over Knoxville Catholic in girls soccer at Tipton Stadium.
Science Hill improved to 15-1-2, continuing the impressive work that has the Lady Hilltoppers standing as a strong favorite to make a bunch of postseason noise.
Even though it was a non-conference contest, it gave the Lady Hilltoppers a little juice for postseason aspirations. Bearden, which handed Science Hill its only loss of the season, is 13-0-1 with its lone tie coming against Catholic.
“It was a great win,” said Lady Hilltoppers coach Ron Kind. “It was a highly spirited battle. They drive the ball really hard down the field, and it was a challenge to deal with.”
THE LONE GOAL
After a throw in, Megan Burleson headed the ball toward Taylor Jones. Suddenly Jones found herself in prime position to strike. She hammered a shot that zipped past a close-by Catholic defender and headed hard and high toward the upper-right corner of the goal.
A nice attempt for a save by the Irish goalkeeper couldn’t deflect Jones’ delivery, which came with 18 minutes left in the first half.
“Right when Megan headed it, and I saw the ball bounce, I said oh no, this is not going in,” Jones said. “But right when it left my foot, I was like, oh, this is going in. I just knew it was.”
Kind said he didn’t get a good look at the shot because his view was blocked.
“I’ll have to watch the video, but it was a great blast,” Kind said. “And it was a great ball that Megan delivered to her.”
Jones said she was hoping her team could find the net again to provide a cushion down the stretch, but she said, “scoring the only goal was pretty good, too.”
REASON FOR VICTORY
Jones said Catholic was a worthy opponent, but Science Hill’s technical work made a difference.
“I feel like it was our passing around and movement up top,” Jones said. “And working the ball around in the back was way better than games before, and that helped us tonight.”
NEXT UP
Science Hill travels to take on winless Karns (0-10-1) on Thursday.