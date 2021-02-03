Science Hill had its hands full, but the Lady Hilltoppers clinched the Big Seven Conference title.
With a balanced attack, Science Hill held off David Crockett 49-45 in girls high school basketball Wednesday night at The New Gym.
The Lady Hilltoppers (16-9 overall) remained perfect in league play at 11-0. They have one league game remaining, at home Friday against second-place Dobyns-Bennett (8-2 in the league).
Kat Patton was the high scorer for Science Hill with 12 points. Collen Coughlin added 11 while Kijanae Marion chipped in with 10.
Science Hill took control of a close game with a 19-8 third-quarter advantage. Crockett made a nice fourth-quarter comeback attempt, led by Emma Gouge. She had 11 of her game-high 19 points in the final period.
Mackenzie Baldwin added 11 points for Crockett.
SULLIVAN EAST 66, Sullivan CENTRAL 58
BLUFF CITY — It was quite a night for Bre Yarber, but the Lady Cougars fell short despite her 40-point performance.
Yarber hit 18 baskets, but East’s Riley Nelson answered with a career-high 26 points to help her team pull out the key Three Rivers Conference victory. Emma Aubrey and Hayley Grubb each totaled 14 for the Lady Patriots, who also got 11 points from Jenna Hare.
The Patriots (6-1 in league play) made 14 of 15 free throws in the fourth quarter. Central fell to 6-4 in the Three Rivers.
ELIZABETHTON 40, UNICOI COUNTY 37
ERWIN — Lina Lyon, Morgan Headrick and Torrie Roberts helped the Lady Cyclones hold off the Blue Devils.
Lyon (14 points), Headrick (12) and Roberts (10) combined for 36 of Elizabethton’s 40 points as it maintained control of second place in the Three Rivers Conference with a 7-2 mark.
Allie Lingerfelt paced Unicoi County with 18 points.
BOYS
UNICOI COUNTY 46, ELIZABETHTON 35
ERWIN — Holding the Cyclones to single-digit totals in three quarters, the Blue Devils pulled off the Three Rivers Conference upset.
Unicoi led by nine (29-20) at the break and extended its advantage to 14 heading into the fourth quarter. Bryson Peterson led the Blue Devils with 13 points while Ty Johnson totaled 12.
Elizabethton, which entered the game ranked No. 9 in the state in Class AA, got 15 points from Jake Roberts and 11 from William Willocks.
VOLUNTEER 61, TENNESSEE HIGH 56
CHURCH HILL — It was an impressive balanced effort that led the Falcons to victory.
Volunteer didn’t have anyone in double figures, but seven players scored at least six points. Bradin Minton, Heath Miller, Andrew Knittel, Jon Wes Lovelace and Garrison Barrett each totaled eight points in a game that was close throughout.
Brandon Dufore led the Vikings with 18 points while Wade Witcher contributed 17.
HAMPTON 58, SULLIVAN NORTH 46
HAMPTON — The Bulldogs pulled out to a 14-point halftime lead and kept their distance from the Raiders.
Morgan Lyons led Hampton’s cause with 16 points while Conor Burleson totaled 12.
North was led by Isaiah Pruitt, who finished with 15 points.