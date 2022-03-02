DANDRIDGE — It was within reach, but Science Hill didn’t have enough offense to capture the crown.
Sevier County held off a late charge from the Lady Hilltoppers, earning a 43-38 victory in the Region 1-4A girls basketball championship Wednesday night at Jefferson County’s gym.
The loss was double tough for Science Hill (19-12) as it will now travel to face Bearden (32-3) in Saturday’s sectional round. Bearden, which defeated Farragut for the Region 2-4A title, hasn’t lost to a Tennessee public school all season.
Sevier County (26-6) will play host to Farragut, a 56-27 loser against the Lady Bulldogs.
EARLY GAME
Science Hill coach Scottie Whaley said his team didn’t respond the way he had hoped.
“We kind of had that dear-in-the-headlight look, which is shocking,” Whaley said. “We talked about what we needed to do, and we didn’t do any of it in the first half.”
Sevier County led 20-13 at halftime.
THIRD QUARTER
Sevier County looked like it was going to run away early in the second half, but Lexi Green had other ideas. The Science Hill guard knocked down three third-quarter treys, giving her five for the game, and helped keep Science Hill within shouting distance.
At one point in the third quarter, Green had scored 15 of the Lady Hilltoppers’ 22 points.
“Lexi kept us in it,” Whaley said.
FOURTH QUARTER
Sevier County wasted many opportunities to put the game away with turnovers and missed free throws. Combined with Science Hill’s increased defensive pressure, the Hilltoppers rallied from nine points down to three. Kijanae Marion’s bucket in the final minute made it 41-38.
On the ensuing possession, Kierra Whitney came up with a steal, but Science Hill couldn’t convert. Sevier County’s Kinsey Loveday iced the win by making a pair of free throws with 14 seconds remaining.
“These kids have shown they’re not going to quit,” Whaley said. “They’ve done that all year. They battled back and played with great effort. We had a couple of shots at it, but couldn’t get the ball to go down.”
Science Hill once again hurt itself at the free throw line, making only three of 11 attempts.
THE LEADERS
For Science Hill, Marion complemented Green’s performance with 11 points and nine rebounds. Kat Patton totaled eight points and seven rebounds.
Sevier County’s Emma Fowler was a problem all night for Science Hill as she finished with 11 points and nine rebounds, several of those coming at key times. Loveday led Sevier County with 13 points. Hailey Williams added nine points and five rebounds.