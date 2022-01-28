Science Hill’s Lady Hilltoppers didn’t get 100 offensive rebounds Friday night.
It just seemed that way.
Crushing David Crockett on the offensive glass, springy Science Hill earned a 51-41 win at The New Gym and moved into a second-place tie with the Lady Pioneers in the Big Five Conference.
Science Hill (13-9 overall) improved to 3-2 in the league, the same mark held by Crockett (19-4). Dobyns-Bennett is in first place at 3-1.
In the boys’ game, Science Hill rolled to a 69-34 victory. The Hilltoppers (24-3) won their 15th straight game, improving to 5-1 in league play. Crockett (13-10) moved to 1-4 in the conference.
OWNING THE BOARDS
At the forefront of the glass attack was Nae Marion, a 6-foot senior.
“We’ve been tough on her, and she really responded tonight,” said Science Hill coach Scottie Whaley. “She just went out there and played great, and got rebound after rebound. Our effort and intensity has really gone up the last five or six games.”
Not only did Marion excel in rebounding, she was also the Lady Hilltoppers’ leading scorer with 14 points. But she had help from teammates like Kathryne Patton, who battled to score seven points and rebounded well despite missing a couple of stretches with foul trouble.
Kierra Whitney added eight points while Aniya Pace totaled seven.
KEY STRETCH
Crockett made its strongest bid to win in the third quarter. After trailing the entire game, the Lady Pioneers surged ahead at 33-31.
However, Science Hill scored the last five points of the period — including a go-ahead trey from Kaylee Oler — and Crockett couldn’t break through again.
“I think it goes back to the schedule we’ve played,” Whaley said. “Our kids have been in those situations all year. We’ve played 22 games, and I think 18 or 19 have been single-digit games. Our kids just kind of calmed down. Nae showed some leadership there.
“Crockett’s good. Coach (Thomas) Gouge has them headed in the right direction.”
LADY PIONEERS’ LEADERS
It was a tale of two halves for Crockett’s scoring. Bella Ferguson had nine first-half points — including an impressive drive to the hoop for a bucket with one of her shoes only half on — and finished the game with 11.
Teammate Kadence Fannon had just three points in the first half, but also finished with 11. Lacey Byrd hit a trio of treys for nine points.
BOYS ROLL TO VICTORY
This time, the third quarter belonged to Science Hill.
After a few games where the opponents made a third-quarter comeback, the Hilltoppers outscored the Pioneers 30-11 in a convincing eight-minute stretch. They led by 13 at halftime, so the blowout quarter put the running clock within reach.
Keynan Cutlip, who scored 14 of his game-high 26 points in the third quarter, said head coach Ken Cutlip reminded the players about recent lesser showings in that period.
“He definitely brought it up,” Keynan said. “He made it a point that in the past few games we haven’t come out hot or well and let them come back, even when we’ve had larger leads. It was nice for us to finally come out and start the second half well.”
Ken Cutlip said, “We addressed it, that hopefully we would come out with more energy to start the second half, and I thought our kids responded tonight.”
Keynan Cutlip also added five rebounds and four assists to his point total. Jamar Livingston totaled 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Also putting up good numbers were Michaeus Rowe (12 points, eight rebounds and six assists), Antonio Sydnor (10 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals) and Dalvin Mathes (four assists).
The Pioneers got 15 points, coming in the form of five 3-pointers, from Seth Britton.