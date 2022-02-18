“They let me go, so I was just going.”
That was a quote from Amaya Redd. And if she maintains that simple mindset for the rest of her Science Hill career, other teams in Northeast Tennessee are probably in trouble.
The talented freshman came of age on a big stage Friday night, providing the foundation for a 46-38 win over David Crockett in the championship game of the District 1-4A girls basketball tournament at the Lady Pioneers’ gym.
Redd was chosen as the tournament’s most valuable player as she scored 21 points — 14 of them coming in a second-half performance that basically wrecked Crockett’s dreams. Nearly every one of her points were on power drives, where she avoided charges with slick crossover moves to get to the rim.
“I felt like we needed a win, and I felt like giving my all,” Redd said.
Science Hill coach Scottie Whaley said Redd’s performance was “unbelievable.”
“She’s a fantastic kid,” Whaley said. “Sometimes the older kids get a little nervous and the younger kids relax more. She played great and she played hard. She’s super quick and she has gotten better and better.”
It was the fourth straight district title for Science Hill, which improved to 17-11 on the season.
“People had forgotten us,” Whaley said. “We were 0-2, but the kids came in and worked and we stayed positive. They’ve done a great job the last couple of weeks.”
Science Hill will host the District 2-4A fourth-place finisher (Morristown East or Morristown West) in next Friday’s region quarterfinal contest.
Crockett, which lost in the title game for the second straight year, slipped to 24-6 and will also be at home in the region quarterfinals to take on the third-place finisher from District 2.
OTHER KEYS
For all Redd did, there were a couple of other big parts of the victory.
Foremost was the shooting of Lexi Green in the third quarter. The Science Hill guard nailed three 3-pointers, for all nine of her points in the game, as the Lady Hilltoppers turned a three-point halftime lead (17-14) into a 34-22 edge after three quarters.
“She’s one of those kids who comes in and works, and it pays off,” Whaley said. “There’s no substitute for hard work. It’s great to see that.”
Also coming up big were a pair of players for Science Hill in the first half. Colleen Coughlin, back on the court after missing time with a knee injury, drained a late first-half trey to give Science Hill a 15-14 lead. It was the Hilltoppers’ first perimeter bucket of the game, and seemed to take pressure off an offense that had been struggling.
“It kind of took the lid off,” said Whaley.
Less than a minute later, Kristen Heaton came up with a loose ball and fed Kaylee Oler for a bucket that gave the Lady Hilltoppers a three-point edge going into the locker room.
“That was huge,” Whaley said.
FOR CROCKETT
Kadence Fannon led the way in scoring with 14 points. Science Hill played tough on her inside, but Fannon still did her part.
Otherwise, though, Crockett couldn’t stay the course because of turnovers — several of them unforced — and missed shots.
“We didn’t play well and Science Hill played great,” Crockett head coach Thomas Gouge said. “We turned the ball over in some bad spots. But this is not the end of our season. We still host a game Friday.”