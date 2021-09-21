With or without all their knee pads, the Science Hill volleyball team made quick work of Daniel Boone on Tuesday night in Big 5 Conference action.
The Lady Hilltoppers swept the Lady Trailblazers 25-18, 25-17 and 25-19 to move to 6-1 in the league and can clinch the regular-season title with a victory on Thursday.
“Our setter, Kinley (Norris), didn’t have one of her knee pads,” Science Hill senior middle Jordan Hallman said. “It wasn’t like she didn’t bring it, it was just that she wasn’t wearing it. That got everybody up and out of a lackadaisical mood. We had some fun with it.”
Sophomore Autumn Holmes led the way for Science Hill with 14 kills while Hallman tallied 13.
Kinley Norris racked up 40 assists while Holmes led the defense with 15 digs. Maddie Fuller also had 12 digs.
Boone started out well in the first set, building a 12-7 lead.
The Lady ’Toppers, however, seized momentum with a big serving run by Hallman, winning 10 straight points. Science Hill grabbed a 23-16 lead and later sealed the deal.
“It feels good to be at the top of the standings this late in the season,” Hallman said. “With this being my last go-around, it feels good to go out with a bang.”
Boone made things interesting in the third set after rallying from a 15-11 hole to be down only 16-15. Science Hill then scored six of the next seven points to put it out of reach.
“We’ve got to learn to finish. We’ve also got to learn that we’re as good as anybody else in this conference,” Boone coach Tennille Green said.
Rylee Wines had 20 assists and five digs for Boone while Riley Brinn recorded six kills. Kyleigh Bacon contributed five kills and Suzie Chapman had four.
Allie Davis added 10 digs while Emma Green had six.
Boone will be back in action on Wednesday as it hosts non-conference foe Sullivan East. Science Hill will have senior night on Thursday against David Crockett in the conference finale.