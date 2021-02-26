A two-week layoff could be problematic for any basketball team this time of year, but it posed few difficulties for the Science Hill girls Friday in Region 1-AAA quarterfinal play at the new Topper Palace.
The Lady Hilltoppers had it working in every aspect and doubled-up Morristown West by a 62-31 count, earning a spot in Monday night’s region semifinals.
Science Hill (19-10) will host Jefferson County (12-14) at 7 p.m., the survivor gaining an opportunity to advance to the TSSAA sectional round.
First, however, Science Hill coach Scottie Whaley wanted to talk about last night, which began a tad slow before the Hilltoppers busted loose behind a trapping 2-2-1 zone press that helped create 15 first-half turnovers for West.
SHHS, which forced 24 turnovers all told, last played Feb. 12, when it claimed a hard-earned 53-49 win over David Crockett for the District 1-AAA title.
“We knew we’d be a little sluggish being off two weeks,” the sixth-year Lady ’Toppers mentor said. “But our length helped us force a lot of turnovers and really helped get us going. Our size was probably the difference in the game.
“Our 2-2-1 back to our 2-3 zone has been our go-to defense all year.”
A FRESHMAN RISES UP
SHHS led 8-5 in the first quarter when Lexi Green got the offense rolling.
A freshman guard, Green swished four of five 3-point jumpers over the next seven minutes of play, pushing the ‘Toppers out to a 25-12 advantage.
The Hilltoppers ended the first half on a 15-0 spurt after leading 14-12 at one point.
“Lexi Green was fantastic in the first half,” Whaley said. “For a freshman to come in there and hit four 3s like that, I’m really proud of her.”
Green finished with those 12 points.
POWER BALL
The Hilltoppers relied on their power towers as well, with 5-foot-11 sophomore Kat Patton and 6-foot junior Nae Marion combining for 19 points. Patton joined Green with 12 points, backing the game-high performance of junior Jasmin Myers, who hit five 3s in the second half to finish with 18.
“We have no seniors,” Whaley smiled.
The Science Hill offense was on top of its game in the second half.
“We said at halftime we needed to impose our will in the second half,” Whaley said. “Patton did a great job inside and we shot it real well in the second half.
“The kids have been in the gym a lot the last two weeks getting up a lot of shots, and you could see tonight that it really paid off. You could tell the kids were focused and very excited about getting to play again.”
WEST’S SEASON ENDS
The defeat ended the season for the Lady Trojans (4-12), who got four made 3s and a team-high 12 points from Kaylee Dyke.