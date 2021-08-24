KINGSPORT — When Science Hill plays Dobyns-Bennett, it just seems to matter more.
On Tuesday, at Indian Highland Park, the Lady Hilltoppers took matters into their own hands with four unanswered second-half goals and cruised to a dominating 5-1 victory over the Lady Indians in the District 1-AAA soccer opener for both squads.
Science Hill (3-1-0, 1-0-0) totally dominated the contest. The Lady Hilltoppers had a staggering 33 shots in the match, 21 on goal. Their defense limited D-B to just six shots overall with three on frame.
“I think we really prepared well for this game,” said Science Hill coach Ron Kind. “We had worked on our one and two-touch possessions and changing our angle of attack. Our defense was stellar. D-B likes the long ball and we shut that down.
“We were more physical, and I think more fit,” added Kind. “Overall, it was a great team effort.”
It took the Lady ’Toppers 30 minutes to get on the scoreboard. Taylor Jones converted on a cross from Meggie Powell and Science Hill went to the halftime break up 1-0.
Ten minutes into the second half the Lady Indians (2-2-0, 0-1-0) were awarded a penalty kick which London Taylor drilled into the net, tying the contest.
But less than a minute later, Powell pounced on a rebound off D-B goalkeeper Ellie Nash and the Lady Hilltoppers were back in front 2-1.
“When I saw the shot, I just kept moving toward goal,” said Powell. “When the ball came off the keeper’s hands, I knew I had to get a toe on it.”
Megan Burleson put Science Hill up 3-1 in the 62nd minute and then goals by Riley Jones and Kinley Thompson provided the final margin of victory.
Things could have been much worse for D-B except for the outstanding play of Nash in goal. She came up with several spectacular saves, but in the end could not hold back the tide of shots that the Lady Hilltoppers produced.
“We had a couple of starters out with injuries and that hurt our play in the midfield,” said D-B coach Tony Weaver. “That’s no excuse, Science Hill has a very good team. Them scoring right after we tied the game really hurt.
“I’m proud of the effort the girls gave tonight,” added Weaver. “We have to get back to work right away. We have Crockett in here Thursday for a district game and that will be important.”