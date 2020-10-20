Science Hill took several shots on goal from near the goal Tuesday.
It was the one from around 40 yards away that made the difference.
Sophia Youngman’s near-perfect kick for the Lady Hilltoppers went over the head of Knox West goalkeeper Carissa Carvella and into the net for the only score of the game, lifting Science Hill to 1-0 win in the Region 1-AAA soccer semifinals at Kermit Tipton Stadium.
With the win, Science Hill (14-2-1) will travel to Knox Bearden Thursday for the regional championship.
Bearden defeated Dobyns-Bennett 9-0 in the other Region 1-AAA semifinal on Tuesday.
The goal from Youngman came at the 86:47 mark of the game, just 3:13 away from the contest going to overtime.
“I just saw the opportunity and I was like, why not? I just took it,” the junior said of the game-winner. “I feel like we had some great opportunities. We just couldn’t find the right spots to place it in the goal. I just saw the opportunity and I just took it.”
Science Hill took 16 shots on the goal, a little fewer than the Lady Hilltoppers may have wanted. But Science Hill coach David Strickland said it was all part of the plan against West (11-5-1), which prides itself on its defensive play.
“They play what’s called a really low block of defending where they put a lot people in front of the goal. And it’s hard to break down,” Strickland said. “I’ve been to a couple of their matches and did some scouting on them and talked to some coaches. It was expected this was how we were going to be against a low block and a really defensive (team). We kind of expected it.
“I’ll give the girls credit to being mature and not getting frustrated. That’s hard to do when you’re playing. When those chances keep going away.”
Strickland said there was good play from a bunch of his team.
“There were good performances all the way around,” the coach stated. “Claire Roundtree had a very good performance in the midfield, just winning a ton of balls for us. Meggie (Powell) and Sophia out here wide were tough to deal with and Megan (Burleson) doing a lot, Taylor (Jones) doing a lot. Sarah Luna in the back just looks like she’s in control all the time. I’m just really pleased with them.”
Freshman goalkeeper Cayden Norris also had a big night with the shutout, which included seven saves.
FIRST-HALF CHANCES
Both teams started the game conservatively and played cautious, keeping the ball in the middle of the field throughout the first 20 minutes of the opening half.
Science Hill turned up the pressure around the 22nd minute by keeping on the attack.
The Lady ‘Toppers kept the ball on offense and had four straight attacks, but could not get a clean shot on goal.
About four minutes later, West threatened on the opposite end. But Norris recorded saves on two shots on goal.