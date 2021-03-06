ONEIDA — It was sweet revenge for the Lady Highlanders.
A year after a heartbreaking loss at Oneida, it was Cloudland’s turn to deliver the knockout punch.
The Lady Highlanders punched a ticket to the TSSAA BlueCross Basketball Championships in Murfreesboro with a 50-46 victory over the Indians on Saturday night.
Cloudland will open play on Wednesday inside the Murphy Center against Loretto at 12:30 p.m.
Gracie Freeman and Karah Fields had 12 points apiece to pace coach Matt Birchfield’s winning club.
ONEIDA IN CONTROL EARLY
After Freeman and Fields gave CHS an early 4-2 edge, the Lady Indians used a methodical 10-2 run to take a 12-6 lead into the second quarter.
Cloudland was able to trim the lead to one point midway through the second quarter, but a 5-0 Lady Indians run pushed the lead back out to six points.
Ella Benfield added a jumper for Cloudland to pull the Lady ‘Landers within 22-18 at the half.
CLOUDLAND JUMPS OUT IN THE THIRD
Heaven Caraway knocked down a 3-pointer to open the third quarter, and Cloudland used back-to-back shots from Fields and Freeman to take a two-point lead.
After the Lady Indians regained the lead, the Lady ‘Landers scored five of the next seven points to take a 34-32 lead into the final quarter.
REMAINS CALM IN THE FOURTH
Cloudland remained cool and collective in the final quarter.
Oneida went up 37-36 with 4:50 left on the clock, but Fields converted an old-fashioned 3-point play and then added two free throws to give Cloudland a four-point lead.
From there, the Lady ‘Landers kept Oneida at bay to set off the celebration.
LEADERS
In addition to the big nights from Freeman and Fields, Jasmine Birchfield had eight points, while Mandy Benfield, Ella Benfield and Caraway had six points apiece.
The Lady Indians were led by Kelsey Pike and Gracie Martin with 15 points apiece.
STATE BERTHS
This will be Cloudland’s sixth state tournament appearance, but its first since 2013. All six have come under Birchfield.