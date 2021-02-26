ROAN MOUNTAIN—Cloudland left no doubt.
The Lady Highlanders turned up the defensive pressure and rolled to a 61-18 victory over Washburn in the Region 1-A quarterfinals inside Sonny Smith Gymnasium on Friday night.
With the win, Cloudland will travel to Cosby for a semifinal game on Monday.
DEFENSE SETS THE TONE
The Lady 'Landers made it tough for Washburn to cross midcourt — much less run its offense — in the opening eight minutes.
Cloudland forced the Lady Pirates to use two quick timeouts and forced 5-second and 10-second calls to fluster the Washburn offense.
The Lady Highlander offense, however, was clicking on all cylinders.
Mandy Benfield hit two early shots and back-to-back buckets from Karah Fields and Gracie Freeman gave helped send Cloudland in the right direction. From there, the Lady 'Landers pushed the lead to 19-0 at first quarter's end.
Cloudland forced 24 turnovers in the game.
THOUGHTS OF A COMEBACK SQUASHED
After Cloudland held a 26-5 lead at the half, any thought of a Washburn comeback was quickly erased.
Heaven Caraway opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer, and Jasmine Birchfield added a quick jumper. Cloudland scored 12 of the first 14 points of the second half, and never looked back from there.
LEADERS
Benfield led Cloudland with a game-high 16 points. Freeman, who was honored for her 1,000th career point pregame, tallied 10 points, while Birchfield had nine.
Karah Fields and Caraway added seven and six points, respectively.
Haleigh Stalsworth led Washburn with nine points.
UP NEXT
For the third consecutive year, Cloudland will meet Cosby in the semifinal round. The Lady Eagles dispatched Hampton 70-29 in the quarterfinals on Friday.